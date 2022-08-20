Read full article on original website
Another Core Member of Triple H's Team Returning to WWE
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to take form. Following his takeover of WWE creative last month, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been busy subtly molding the main roster to his vision. Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have featured a renewed focus on mid-card championships, the return of various fan-favorite NXT acts, and a relaxed vocabulary when it comes to promos. As that is unfolding on screen, multiple changes are happening backstage.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Leaves Company
Another backstage official has left World Wrestling Entertainment. As reported by PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarretthas departed the company, leaving his position as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events. Multiple sources have reported that Jarrett's duties concluded this past Friday. Jarrett's latest WWE stint ends at just around three months, as he only began his latest role in May. Upon his return, Jarrett held his aforementioned title while also working as a producer and member of the creative team. Jarrett's backstage departure comes after Pat Buck's exit, who notably left WWE immediately after WWE WrestleMania 38 and joined AEW.
WWE's Kevin Owens and Riddle Surprise Sami Zayn in Amazing Moment After SmackDown Goes Off Air
The Montreal crowd was spectacular during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, heightening several big moments throughout the night, and that included the outstanding Fatal 5-Way match to decide the challenger to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match included Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin, but there was no question Zayn's hometown crowd was rooting for him to win, as the pops were massive anytime it looked like he would win. Zayn, unfortunately, didn't win, but he got a fun surprise at the end of the night after SmackDown went off air from his longtime friend Kevin Owens, and you can watch the video courtesy of @AmandaCaliber below.
WWE Raw: Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz in the Middle of Tag Team Match
Dexter Lumis just kidnapped The Miz in the middle of a Tag Team Match on WWE Monday Night Raw! Over the last few weeks, fans have seen a number of formerly released NXT and WWE talents making their return to television following Triple H headlining the creative duties for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. There have been some explosive returns, but one of the most interesting on the backburner has been Dexter Lumis' return to television. Sneaking through the backstage areas over the last few weeks before being caught trying to interfere with matches and causing other kinds of mayhem.
Big Update on The Good Brothers' Pro Wrestling Futures
Since departing WWE in April 2020, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have made their presence felt in a handful of promotions. The Good Brothers have appeared for both All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling on numerous occasions, but the core Bullet Club members have called Impact Wrestling home for the majority of the past two years. Anderson and Gallows debuted for the promotion in July 2020 and would capture their tag titles just four months later. While that reign would last just under five months, the Good Brothers would reclaim the titles on two separate occasions, as they are currently in their third reign with the straps.
WWE's New Trademark Might Be Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky's New Faction Name
It seems like we might finally have the official name for Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai's new faction, which debuted earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam. This is courtesy of WWE's newest trademark filing, though it also seems to have been referenced by Dakota Kai on social media as well. The filing from WWE (via Fightful) is for Damage CTRL, and it applies to wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers through broadcast media, TV, Radio, and the internet. Kai also referenced Damage Control in a recent tweet, so this could very well be their official WWE name moving forward.
Dragon Ball Super Going On Extended Hiatus Ahead of Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super has finally capped off the long running Granolah the Survivor arc, but the manga will be taking a lengthy hiatus in order to prepare for what's to come in the next arc of the series! It was announced earlier this year that not only would Dragon Ball Super be ending the Granolah the Survivor arc some time this year, but would also launch the next arc of the series this year as well. It was then confirmed with the newest chapter of the series that the fight against the Heeters has now ended, but in a way that fans really didn't expect.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
