Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd WalshSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Related
calmatters.network
Full circle: Dublin alum returns to lead its football program
I have said throughout the years that I love to see when former athletes come back to their school or hometown and give back. This can happen any number of ways. Those lucky enough to make a career out of their sport can certainly do so financially, running a camp or donating items for an auction or a fundraiser.
2 regulars at San Francisco sports bar Giordano Bros. resurrected their favorite pub
When they heard the bad news that their favorite bar was closing this February, they couldn't let it go.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pioneer Athlete Spotlight on De La Salle’s Hugh Conrad
When young Hugh Conrad was in Clayton Valley Little League, he played catcher and loved being behind the plate where he was able to see the game in front of him. He also enjoyed blocking most wild pitches. As a fourth grader he played lacrosse in a friend’s backyard and...
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-Watering
San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. Then, there is the food. Chinatown San Francisco hasthe city's best dim sum restaurants in what is oneof the oldest and most established Chinatowns in the United States .This bustling neighbourhood, one of the most popular attractions in San Francisco, features heavily in these selection of films shot that first found success in the mainstream art house circuit the 90’s and 80’s.
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
Eater
David Kinch Is Leaving Three-Michelin-Star Manresa at the End of the Year
Northern California culinary juggernaut David Kinch dropped a surprise announcement in the early hours of Monday morning: The James Beard Award-winning chef will leave his three-Michelin-star Silicon Valley restaurant Manresa at the end of the year. Bloomberg’s Kate Krader reported the chef’s upcoming departure first. The surprise news marks the end of an area for not only Manresa but also the broader Bay Area dining scene, as the restaurant, which opened in 2002, helped cement the region’s reputation as a true fine dining destination.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Açaí Bowl Chain Coming Up in Four Brand New Locations
Palmetto Superfoods is rapidly expanding across the Bay Area.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
offmetro.com
7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco
San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Angel Island
(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
beyondthecreek.com
Kibi’s Cafe Soft Opens at Orinda Theatre Square
In May, we learned that Republic of Cake would be closing at Orinda Theatre Square, and its replacement, the Vietnamese restaurant Kibi’s Cafe, has now soft opened at this spot. This is their second location after Walnut Creek. Check out their online menu here. Over the weekend, I tried the shrimp rolls and it was delicious! I’ll be back for more for sure.
moneytalksnews.com
8 Markets Where Home Values Are Falling Now
After months of speculation, home prices finally have begun to fall in many housing markets across the country. Prices slipped in 30 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. from June to July, according to Zillow. Overall, they still remain elevated over the past year — up 16% — but the predicted housing recession may be underway.
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
hoodline.com
SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet
The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
indiacurrents.com
San Francisco Opens Tunnel Tops Park, With Stunning Views Of Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Tunnel Tops, the Presidio waterfront’s 14-acre park is an urban oasis with stunning views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. The space, which opened to the public July 17, was built over concrete tunnels connecting the Presidio’s Main Post section to the Crissy Field waterfront area below. The Tunnel Tops space used to be occupied by an elevated highway that connected San Francisco to the Golden Gate Bridge by cutting through the Presidio. In 2012, the outdated highway was demolished and later replaced with the Presidio Parkway, which put the road into tunnels so the park could be reconnected.
thisis50.com
Puablo15 Says growing up in West Oakland made him a different type of animal.
Surviving in chaos conditions helped Puablo15 become the hustler he is today, Puablo15 mentioned that nobody cares, nobody is going to save you. You must hunt or be hunted period. * “Invest in your dreams. …. * “I’m living everyday like a hustle. …. * “Some hustle...
berkeleyside.org
New Caribbean restaurant from Alice Walker’s personal chef opens in Emeryville
After several months of delays, Verna McGowan’s new restaurant, Calypso Rose Kitchen, will open with regular hours on Saturday Aug. 20 inside Emeryville Public Market (5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville). The spot, which will serve a limited menu of Caribbean dishes like Guyanese oxtail pepper pot with yellow rice and plantains, has opened for a few test runs since the beginning of the month, a spokesperson for the market confirmed, but Saturday marks its official adoption of regular service. Calypso Rose will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and they hope to expand to lunchtime hours starting on Sept. 1. — Eve Batey.
Comments / 0