Sausalito, CA

calmatters.network

Full circle: Dublin alum returns to lead its football program

I have said throughout the years that I love to see when former athletes come back to their school or hometown and give back. This can happen any number of ways. Those lucky enough to make a career out of their sport can certainly do so financially, running a camp or donating items for an auction or a fundraiser.
DUBLIN, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pioneer Athlete Spotlight on De La Salle’s Hugh Conrad

When young Hugh Conrad was in Clayton Valley Little League, he played catcher and loved being behind the plate where he was able to see the game in front of him. He also enjoyed blocking most wild pitches. As a fourth grader he played lacrosse in a friend’s backyard and...
CONCORD, CA
Amancay Tapia

Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-Watering

San Francisco is no doubt a cinematic city and many well known films and television series have been filmed in the Golden Gate city.The contribution of Asian American filmmakers to American cinema is unmeasurable, and many of the best Chinese-American films were shot in San Francisco. Then, there is the food. Chinatown San Francisco hasthe city's best dim sum restaurants in what is oneof the oldest and most established Chinatowns in the United States .This bustling neighbourhood, one of the most popular attractions in San Francisco, features heavily in these selection of films shot that first found success in the mainstream art house circuit the 90’s and 80’s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

David Kinch Is Leaving Three-Michelin-Star Manresa at the End of the Year

Northern California culinary juggernaut David Kinch dropped a surprise announcement in the early hours of Monday morning: The James Beard Award-winning chef will leave his three-Michelin-star Silicon Valley restaurant Manresa at the end of the year. Bloomberg’s Kate Krader reported the chef’s upcoming departure first. The surprise news marks the end of an area for not only Manresa but also the broader Bay Area dining scene, as the restaurant, which opened in 2002, helped cement the region’s reputation as a true fine dining destination.
LOS GATOS, CA
offmetro.com

7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco

San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Angel Island

(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
TIBURON, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Kibi’s Cafe Soft Opens at Orinda Theatre Square

In May, we learned that Republic of Cake would be closing at Orinda Theatre Square, and its replacement, the Vietnamese restaurant Kibi’s Cafe, has now soft opened at this spot. This is their second location after Walnut Creek. Check out their online menu here. Over the weekend, I tried the shrimp rolls and it was delicious! I’ll be back for more for sure.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
moneytalksnews.com

8 Markets Where Home Values Are Falling Now

After months of speculation, home prices finally have begun to fall in many housing markets across the country. Prices slipped in 30 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. from June to July, according to Zillow. Overall, they still remain elevated over the past year — up 16% — but the predicted housing recession may be underway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet

The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indiacurrents.com

San Francisco Opens Tunnel Tops Park, With Stunning Views Of Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Tunnel Tops, the Presidio waterfront’s 14-acre park is an urban oasis with stunning views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. The space, which opened to the public July 17, was built over concrete tunnels connecting the Presidio’s Main Post section to the Crissy Field waterfront area below. The Tunnel Tops space used to be occupied by an elevated highway that connected San Francisco to the Golden Gate Bridge by cutting through the Presidio. In 2012, the outdated highway was demolished and later replaced with the Presidio Parkway, which put the road into tunnels so the park could be reconnected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

New Caribbean restaurant from Alice Walker’s personal chef opens in Emeryville

After several months of delays, Verna McGowan’s new restaurant, Calypso Rose Kitchen, will open with regular hours on Saturday Aug. 20 inside Emeryville Public Market (5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville). The spot, which will serve a limited menu of Caribbean dishes like Guyanese oxtail pepper pot with yellow rice and plantains, has opened for a few test runs since the beginning of the month, a spokesperson for the market confirmed, but Saturday marks its official adoption of regular service. Calypso Rose will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and they hope to expand to lunchtime hours starting on Sept. 1. — Eve Batey.
EMERYVILLE, CA

