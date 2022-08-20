ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mayor walks back threat of canceling Mardi Gras

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday walked back her threat to cancel Mardi Gras over a shortage of police and emergency services in New Orleans.

"If you don't have adequate police, it could mean there will be no Mardi Gras. That's a fact," Cantrell said at a community meeting Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Cantrell said she did not wish to cancel Mardi Gras but seemed to indicate that she would consider it because festivities could endanger officers.

"When it comes to jeopardizing the safety of the men and women who make that ultimate sacrifice and kiss their families when they leave every day and hope to come at night or in the morning, they are the priority," she said.

Mardi Gras is a festival that takes place on Fat Tuesday in Catholicism's season of carnival, which is celebrated around the world under a variety of names. The holiday itself cannot be canceled but the city could put restrictions on parades and events.

Data from the New Orleans Police Department shows that the law enforcement agency employs 1,272 people. There have been 3,356 incidents reported to police in the last 30 days and police take around 13 minutes to respond to calls for service.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a Criminal Justice Committee meeting Friday that "everything is on the table" regarding Mardi Gras.

"Everything is on the table, maybe asking for assistance from other agencies," Ferguson said. "Now is the time to plan."

Dr. Meg Marino, the director of emergency medical services for New Orleans, told WGNO that the city is operating with 60% of its current staffing.

"We are not canceling Mardi Gras," Cantrell told WDSU on Friday. "New Orleans, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a shortage of public safety personnel that includes police, fire, EMS -- across the board -- you name it."

Thomas Ritter
2d ago

I've told family from out of town to stay out of that cesspool. Their safety can not be guaranteed.

Just sayin'!
2d ago

Nawlins’ needs to ramp up their security if they are going to have a bunch of uncontrollable children running their streets for Mardi Gras

Dave Moore
2d ago

How to start a riot in 4 words. “Mardi Gras is cancelled”. Went many years ago and survived. No desire to do it again, but if Bacchanalia is your bag, you gotta go for it.

Reply
