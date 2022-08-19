Astros ace Justin Verlander had it all working again on Tuesday. He tossed six no-hit innings, striking out 10 in a 4-2 win over the Twins Tuesday. The 40-year-old is following in the footsteps of Tom Brady and taking Father Time into the championship rounds. Verlander was actually only one batter over the minimum through the six frames. Nick Gordon reached on a strikeout in the second inning. He improved to 16-3 with a ridiculous 1.87 ERA and will try and keep the momentum going at the Rangers next time out.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO