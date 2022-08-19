Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Andrew Bellatti earns save against Reds on Monday
Andrew Bellatti walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Monday, earning his second save. Bellatti probably won't factor into the saves mix much even with Seranthony Dominguez on the IL, but with the Phillies bullpen exhausted from the weekend and David Robertson unavailable, he got the call. Bellatti has a 3.76 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and is likely far down the pecking order for ninth-inning options, so don't bother adding him despite his second career save.
fantasypros.com
Michael Kopech leaves Monday with hamstring injury
White Sox manager Tony La Russa clarified that Kopech left with a hamstring issue and not a knee injury. It was reported as Kopech was being removed from the game that he was injured in warmups but attempted to make the start anyway. His next scheduled start would likely be this Saturday if he is healthy enough to return.
fantasypros.com
Michael Kopech (knee) placed on 15-day IL Tuesday
Kopech controversially started Monday against the Royals, despite soreness in his left knee, lasted just 19 pitches and allowed all four batters he faced to reach before being removed. It remains to be seen how manager Tony La Russa’s decision to have Kopech make his scheduled start despite his already ailing knee will affect the rest of Kopech’s, and Chicago’s, season. The White Sox recalled lefty Tanner Banks from Triple-Charlotte in a corresponding move. Spot starter Davis Martin could be recalled from Charlotte this weekend to make what was supposed to be Kopech’s next start on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
fantasypros.com
Justin Verlander pulled with active no-hitter in win Tuesday
Astros ace Justin Verlander had it all working again on Tuesday. He tossed six no-hit innings, striking out 10 in a 4-2 win over the Twins Tuesday. The 40-year-old is following in the footsteps of Tom Brady and taking Father Time into the championship rounds. Verlander was actually only one batter over the minimum through the six frames. Nick Gordon reached on a strikeout in the second inning. He improved to 16-3 with a ridiculous 1.87 ERA and will try and keep the momentum going at the Rangers next time out.
fantasypros.com
Jean Segura hits pinch-hit home run on Sunday
Segura has been a Mets killer for most of his career, and added to his reputation on Sunday. He's been fairly pedestrian since returning from the IL, hitting for plenty of batting average but with few counting stats. Segura is what he is at this point in his career - a high-average hitter who will offer low-end five-category production. That is useful in deeper mixed leagues, but fantasy managers need to understand that there's a severe lack of upside.
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (8/23) PREMIUM
It’s Tuesday night, and that means a massive MLB DFS main slate. The main slate includes all 30 teams on DraftKings and features 14 games (excluding the second game of the doubleheader between the Cardinals and Cubs) on FanDuel. The action begins at 7:05 pm ET on both DFS providers. Tonight’s suggested options are vast to account for the huge player pool.
fantasypros.com
Albert Wilson released by Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have released WR Albert Wilson. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Wilson is entering his eighth NFL season after stints with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings signed him on June 1, but despite a two-touchdown preseason debut, have chosen to release Wilson. Regardless, Wilson likely does not hold much fantasy value in any format this season.
fantasypros.com
Regression Candidates: Alex Wood, Alex Cobb, Michael Kopech (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Welcome to another edition of “Regression Candidates,” where we dig into some analytics each week to identify two players due to heat up and two likely to cool down. Last week we mentioned a few hitters worth buying or selling before the fantasy trade deadline. This week, it’s the pitcher’s turn. Hopefully, your deadline has not already passed!
fantasypros.com
Stevie Scott III waived by Denver
Scott has been fighting for a roster spot since entering the NFL, but he won't make the cut for Denver, who are already set at the position ahead of the season. The young running back is an unfortunate casualty of roster cutdowns, but it's possible that he could find himself on a practice squad somewhere this year.
