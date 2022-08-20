ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in road rage attack 00:24

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- A man accused in a racist road rage incident in Newburgh pleaded guilty Friday to a hate crime.

In June, 61-year-old William Ryan claimed to be an off-duty trooper and threatened a Black pastor and his son with a knife and yelled racial slurs at them.

READ MORE: Newburgh man claiming to be state trooper arrested after allegedly yelling racist remarks at pastor

The pastor, who is also a lieutenant with the Wallkill Police Department, recorded the incident.

The Orange County District Attorney reportedly will recommend Ryan get six months in jail when he is sentenced in November.

