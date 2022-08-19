ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmer, AL

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Wilmer, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Walker
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Man Dies After Eating Raw Oysters

A Texas man is among two people who died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida. Both cases involve oysters from Louisiana, according to WFAA. A Vibrio bacteria was apparently present in the oysters. It doesn't make the oyster look, smell or taste any different. Rodney Jackson,...
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?

Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Caught On Camera#Fox
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy