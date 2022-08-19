Read full article on original website
Man Walks 20 Miles To Work Until One Day Cop Follows Him And Sees Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHlFcQ0OF8gMan Walks 20 Miles To Walk.... On his first day of work at a location nearly 20 miles from his house, a young man in Alabama said he was left with one option to get there: Walk.
Joe Nathan James Jr's Final Words as Alabama Execution Goes Ahead
The 50-year-old convicted murderer was executed, despite the children of his victim urging the state to spare his life.
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Georgia.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Georgia. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Georgia.
Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
Mississippi girl, 13, found in Kentucky; man arrested in connection to her disappearance
Kentucky police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old Mississippi girl. Just three days elapsed between the time the victim left her Ridgeland, Mississippi, residence on July 26 and when Covington police arrested Velasquez-Perez on July 29. "We get missing persons reports on a...
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
Second Rare 'One-In-30-Million' Lobster Rescued From Red Lobster
The rescue was made just weeks after another orange lobster was saved from a Red Lobster location.
Texas Man Dies After Eating Raw Oysters
A Texas man is among two people who died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida. Both cases involve oysters from Louisiana, according to WFAA. A Vibrio bacteria was apparently present in the oysters. It doesn't make the oyster look, smell or taste any different. Rodney Jackson,...
Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at former work place now headed to prison
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
Dinosaur tracks revealed in Texas as severe drought dries up river
Multiple footprints belonging to the Acrocanthosaurus dinosaur and dating back over 100m years discovered in bed of Paluxy River
