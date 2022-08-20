ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Meet new Highline Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
With the new school year just around the corner (first day is Thursday, Sept. 1), Highline Public Schools recently released a video interview with new superintendent, Dr. Ivan Duran.

As we previously reported, Duran replaced superintendent Susan Enfield, who left for a new job in Nevada at the end of the last school year.

Duran grew up in Denver and began his career in education there as a fifth-grade teacher. His experiences with education early in life, along with his years serving as a teacher and administrator, inspire him to lead and advocate for students and families today.

Duran’s core values include a commitment to educational equity, continuous improvement and collaborative, transparent leadership. As superintendent in Bellevue, Duran led with a focus on racial equity and inclusion, creating integrated systems to support academic, social-emotional and behavior development for all students. Guided by a clear vision, mission, value system, strategic plan and student experiences, he helped refine the district’s strategies to make a positive difference in each student’s life.

Prior to Bellevue, he was deputy superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District and assistant superintendent for elementary education at Denver Public Schools. He has also served as a classroom teacher, principal and director of instructional technology.

Duran holds a doctorate of education in Education Leadership and Policy from the University of Denver and a masters in curriculum and instruction from the University of Colorado.

Duran and his wife, Kelly Kovacic Duran, share a passion for leading equity in education, raising two bilingual boys (Mateo and Joaquín), and exploring the great outdoors.

To help residents get to know Duran, the district released this video:

B-Town (Burien) Blog

