KIMT
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The names...
KIMT
Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Shelter-in-place warning lifted for Pine Island, suspect in custody
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- After several hours of negotiation, law enforcement took an individual into custody following a shelter-in-place order in Pine Island, about 20 miles north of Rochester.The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to a possible domestic dispute in the southeastern Pine Island area early Saturday afternoon. The public was asked to stay clear of the area.Police said the suspect began to make threats of using firearms against members of law enforcement and said they were holding a hostage.SWAT teams of Goodhue and Olmstead counties were called on-site and determined there are no additional people in...
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
Rochester man creates TikTok to share his experience of leaving the Amish
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Eddie Swartzentruber was 17 years old when he left the Amish community where he grew up. He always knew he wanted to leave, but the escape wasn't something he had planned out. "I feel like if you would think it out for a long time, you probably wouldn't do it because there is so many doomsday scenarios," Swartzentruber said. Instead, the 25-year-old business owner says his decision to act came in the matter of two days. He fled to to Harmony, Minnesota with nothing to his name, but with hope for a better future. "It is so super liberating....
Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday
OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis.
After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff
A standoff with an armed suspect in Pine Island came to an end Saturday evening with the individual in custody after exchanging fire with police. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office confirmed the standoff ended around 8:20 p.m. when police obtained a warrant to enter the property in which the suspect had barricaded himself.
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
KAAL-TV
No arrest in Thursday morning SE Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are actively investigating a Thursday morning shooting in SE Rochester. At about 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a shooting outdoors, in the 1500 block of 10th Street SE. According to at least one caller in the area, a gun was fired once, striking a...
No charges for sergeant who fatally struck Faribault woman with squad car
RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Rice County Sheriff's sergeant who struck and killed a woman with his squad car near Morristown in January will not face charges.The attorney's office says Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have enough time to react to avoid hitting Stephanie Wesley, 52, who was lying in the unlit rural road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. A Minnesota State Patrol report - which was based on the squad car's dash cam footage and a scene reconstruction - recommended that the Rice County Attorney's Office not file charges in the case. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office reviewed the findings to avoid any conflict of interest.The crash happened on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol limit of .235, the state patrol said.RELATED: Community mourns Faribault woman struck and killed by Rice Co. Sheriff's SergeantPeterson was driving in the eastbound lane and traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. He was not responding to any emergency, and his lights were not flashing.
KAAL-TV
SE Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place
(ABC 6 News) - Authorities have set up a roughly two-block perimeter around a residence on Sprie Ct. SE. in Pine Island. ABC 6 has learned there is an armed adult male inside the house who might have some mental health issues. In Pine Island, a shelter in place order means you need to stay inside until given further notice.
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
KAAL-TV
Spirit of Lowertown Week kicks off Sunday
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton proclaimed the week of Aug. 21st, 2022 as Spirit of Lowertown Week, in remembrance of Aug. 21st, 1883, when a mile-wide F5 tornado destroyed old Lowertown. Sunday, community members gathered in Goose Egg Park for a potluck to celebrate how far the...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to 5th reported scam this week
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman fell prey to the fifth phone scam reported this week, according to city police. Capt. Casey Moilanen said people should understand that if a caller asks them to buy and send gift cards for any reason, the person is a scammer and they should not comply.
KAAL-TV
Wisconsin boy wins USA Kids Mullet Championship
(ABC 6 News) - An 8-year old from Menomonie, Wisconsin was announced on Sunday as the winner of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, beat out over 675 entrants in online voting to claim the honor, finishing with 9,896 total votes. Bailey will also take home $2,500. Callen Steinbrink,...
