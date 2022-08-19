Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Notebook: Missouri, Louisiana Tech's opening-night quarterback duel set
Nearly two weeks after Missouri selected Brady Cook as its starting quarterback for the 2022 season, its Week 1 opponent did the same. Louisiana Tech tabbed junior transfer Matthew Downing as its starter Monday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Louisiana Tech is Downing’s third Division I stop. He spent...

Freshmen continue Tiger Walk tradition
MU held its annual Tiger Walk on Sunday at Francis Quadrangle. There were more than 300 students and alumni who joined this year’s Tiger Walk. Marching Mizzou performed after students ran through the columns toward Jesse Hall. MU served traditional Buck’s ice cream to everyone who participated in the walk. The event welcomes freshmen to MU and marks the start of the fall semester.

City opens new eSports league for residents embracing online games
In the past month, the athletic courts at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse have been mostly empty in the evenings. Even on these nights with only a few athletes inside, the building still serves as a hotbed of competition; it’s the venue for the city’s weekly Super Smash Bros. eSports tournaments.

Gaylord H. Bunch, Feb. 6, 1929 — Aug. 16, 2022
Gaylord H. Bunch of Columbia, Missouri, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, in Columbia. A funeral service will be held by the Reverend Chris Cook at Parkade Baptist Church on Monday, August 22nd, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Fulton, Missouri.

Three Columbia fire chief hopefuls meet with residents
The three finalists for the vacant Columbia fire chief position met with the public at the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening. The city announced the finalists, Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley, in a news release Aug. 8. Columbia has been searching for a new head of the department since January, when former fire chief Andy Woody took a position at Southern Arkansas University Tech. The finalists were selected from a pool of 29 total applicants from 15 different states.

Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window...

GUEST COMMENTARY: School systems in the state are failing our children
The kids are not all right. The state Board of Education released preliminary test results for last year, and the results show a system in crisis. Of course, the results came with a press release from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) that cautioned all of us to “review the data through an informational lens.”

Death notices for Aug. 22, 2022
Suzanne Steck, age 71, of Columbia died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Misty Ranae Mings, 41, of Columbia died Aug. 18, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Christian Church, 101 N. 10th St. Funeral services will immediately follow.

Columbia Parks and Recreation seeks input on updated trails and parks plans
Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to give feedback about two updated components of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan at several public input meetings throughout August and September. The department proposes updates for both its Neighborhood Parks Plan and Trail Plan to reflect changes...

CoMo SEPTA hosts second 'Chalk The Walk' event across CPS
Families gathered around sidewalks near public schools across Columbia on Sunday to write words of encouragement for teachers and students to see as they enter the buildings. One student used pink spray chalk paint to draw smiley faces on the ground and another used orange stencils and neon green chalk to write "just be you" with hearts along a middle school walkway. Families and volunteers spent their Sundays writing these notes throughout the day.

Public feedback requested on regional transportation plan
The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization is looking for public input surrounding an updated Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) unfunded needs list. Needs that are submitted to MoDOT will be prioritized and placed on the Statewide High-Priority Unfunded Needs list. The MoDOT list currently identifies $5.5 billion for different kinds...

Two arrested in relation to homicide outside Moser's supermarket
Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Grocery Store on North Keene Street. Shavez Avieon Waage, 22, was dead when police officers arrived at 4:20 p.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Police investigate homicide outside Moser's on Keene Street
Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:20 p.m. Saturday outside the Moser’s Grocery Store on North Keene Street, where an adult male was found dead in the parking lot. Police set up a perimeter around the victim’s body and crime scene, and the store remained...

GUEST COMMENTARY: We need a stable domestic energy supply
No matter your political leanings, nobody can deny that our lives rely on affordable and abundant energy. We need it for obvious things like fueling our cars and tractors, heating and cooling our homes, and running the factories that make the things we use every day. About opinions in the...
