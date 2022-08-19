Families gathered around sidewalks near public schools across Columbia on Sunday to write words of encouragement for teachers and students to see as they enter the buildings. One student used pink spray chalk paint to draw smiley faces on the ground and another used orange stencils and neon green chalk to write "just be you" with hearts along a middle school walkway. Families and volunteers spent their Sundays writing these notes throughout the day.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO