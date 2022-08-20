Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
411mania.com
NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available
– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
411mania.com
NJPW Sells Out Pre-Sale For Return To New York City
As previously reported, NJPW will return to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. PWInsider reports that the the PPV at the Palladium in Times Square immediately sold out all tickets put on sale. The venue seats 2,100 people. There are still a few tickets on...
411mania.com
MLW News: Tickets On Sale For Fightland 2022 Tomorrow, Live Event This Week
– Tickets go on sale for MLW Fightland 2022 tomorrow. PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale at 10 AM ER here for the October 30th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. – MLW’s next show is a live event on Saturday in El Paso,...
411mania.com
Tenille Dashwood Reportedly Done With Impact
Following speculation about her status with Impact Wrestling, a new report says Tenille Dashwood has exited the company. PWInsider has confirmed with sources in the company that Dashwood is done with the company, as her contract has expired. It was reported yesterday that Dashwood was removed from the Impact roster...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Latest On Good Brothers’ Impact Wrestling Contract Status
A new report has details on the Good Brothers’ contract status with Impact Wrestling. As previously reported, the teams’ contracts were set to expire in late July although it has seen been reported that were committed to working with the company through August. Fightful Select reports that the...
NFL・
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV
The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
411mania.com
Beyond Wrestling Americanrana: Blackout Full Results 08.21.2022
The Americanrana: Blackout event was held by Beyond Wrestling on August 21 in Worcester, MA. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and highlights below:. *The Fancy Nerds (Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. The Flirtation (The Romantic Touch & The Tender Weapon) (w/ Love Doug) *Rex Lawless def....
411mania.com
Circle 6 Soul Doubt Results 8.20.22: Alan Angels Faces Gregory Sharpe, More
Circle 6 held its latest show, Soul Doubt, on Saturday night in Las Vegas with Alan Angels in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:. * Circle 6 World Title Qualifying Last Chance Gauntlet Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Casanova Valentine, Keita Murray, Kody Lane, MASADA, and Vinnie Massaro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 8.19.22
Location: North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, West Virginia. Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho. Things have gotten all the more interesting around here in the last few days as we are now getting ready for one of the biggest matches in Dynamite history. Forget that for now though, because we have something far more important this week. That could only be one thing and say it with me: the Trustbusters are here! Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Taryn Terrell Added to Burke Invitational at NWA 74
– Wrestler Taryn Terrell is the latest entrant announced for the Burke Invitational at NWA 74. NWA announced the news earlier today that Terrell will compete in the Invitational on Night One. The winner will receive a title shot at the NWA World Women’s Championship on Night 2. Taryn...
Comments / 0