amazingmadison.com
Three people injured in Lake County crash Sunday afternoon
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Madison on Sunday afternoon. The state Highway Patrol reported that just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon, 84-year-old Mary Weisbecker of Madison was driving a 2016 Ford Expedition on 463rd Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 34. Weisbacker failed to yield the right-of-way and started to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 34, colliding with a westbound 2019 Honda Pilot. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Highway 34.
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue dispatched to garage fire
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue was called out to a garage fire Sunday afternoon. The fire was outside a two stall, unattached garage at 120 13th Street Southeast. Crews pulled a hose line and were able to knock the fire down quickly. The fire did not extend into the garage,...
gowatertown.net
Authorities investigate business burglary in White
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary in White. Over the weekend, someone broke through a rear door of the business in the 300-block of West Main Street and stole an estimated $15,000 worth of tools. Damage to the building is estimated at $800.
hubcityradio.com
Murder charges against Watertown man dropped in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Attempted murder charges have been dismissed against a Watertown man arrested in Yankton last month. 39 year old Collin Franzky was arrested July 22 following an incident in Yankton and charged with attempted first-degree murder; possession of a weapon with intent to commit a felony; commission of a felony while armed; obstructing a police officer; Resisting Arrest; lane driving; and second-degree vandalism.
amazingmadison.com
Madison man arrested after leaving crash scene
A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after leaving the scene of a crash. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 9:30 Wednesday night, a crash happened on Highway 34, near its intersection with Highway 19. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that 21-year-old Ryan Wogalter of Florida was driving west on Highway 34 when he was struck from behind by 21-year-old Melvin Lopez-Perez of Madison, who was also driving west. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway. After the crash, Walburg said that Lopez-Perez left the scene. He was later found and arrested on various charges, including DWI 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an accident, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Lopez-Perez’s vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crash.
kelo.com
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
brookingsradio.com
Two injured in rollover accident near Bruce
Two people are injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident northeast of Bruce. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened about 5:30 Thursday morning but wasn’t reported until shortly after 7:00 am. Sebring says a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Marvin Galeano of Bruce was southbound on 470th Avenue near 200th...
brookingsradio.com
Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from business in White
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a business in White. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it was reported Sunday afternoon and had happened sometime Saturday or early Sunday. Someone forced their way into the back door of a business on the 300 block of West...
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council to consider second major bid package for new ice arena
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council meets at 5:30 today (Monday). Highlighting the agenda is awarding a second major bid package for the construction of a new two sheet ice arena in Watertown. With the awarding of this bid, the construction costs will be $31.9 million. The hope is to...
gowatertown.net
NEW: Matt Roby resigning as Watertown City Attorney
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown is in the market for a new city attorney. City Manager Amanda Mack tells KWAT News Matt Roby is resigning to pursue a job opportunity in the private sector with Hi-Line Capital Management LLC in Watertown. Roby became Watertown City Attorney in late 2017 for interim attorney...
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU students excited to be back on campus
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Students across KELOLAND are heading back to class today at South Dakota’s Public Universities, including South Dakota State University. Living on campus, seeing friends again and attending sporting events are just a few of many things students are looking forward to this school year.
thevalleyexpress.com
Lenny Stahl Leads Dakota Storage in a New Direction
Anyone can steer the ship, but it takes a leader to chart the course. ~ John C. Maxwell. A leader is not born; a leader is made. The rule stays the same for a business. Dakota Storage has manufactured portable storage buildings at their facility near Milbank for over two decades. The company has weathered its share of storms, but recently, with Lenny Stahl at the helm, it moved in a different direction and has grown to be an industry leader.
South Dakota State Updates Game Day Changes for Football Games
The South Dakota State football season is right around the corner and the SDSU Athletic Department updated some of their game day operations in the offseason. Last week, the SDSU Athletic Department released some information on the game day changes that you will see if you head up to Dana J Dykehouse Stadium this fall.
