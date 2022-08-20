ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)

After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer

WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
Johnny Gargano Makes Return On WWE Raw, Superkicks Theory

Johnny Gargano is back in WWE, making his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. The former NXT star appeared on tonight’s show and cut a promo, running down his accomplishments and talking about his reasons for returning after he exited WWE in December to get ready for the birth of his child.
Road Dogg Reportedly Returning To WWE As Live Events SVP

Road Dogg is making his return to WWE according to a new report, taking the position that Jeff Jarrett just vacated. PWInsider reports that Brian James is returning to the company and, in a subsequent report, have confirmed he will be the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. That is the position Jarrett held before he exited the company last week.
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below. On whether they have...
Booker T Discusses His Perspective On The Adam Page Callout By CM Punk

Booker T addressed his issues with CM Punk’s impromptu callout of Adam Page on AEW Dynamite on the Hall of Fame podcast this week (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights below, as well as watch the full episode below. On how he feels callouts should be...
Anna Jay Recalls Working With Brodie Lee, Getting Feedback From Him

Anna Jay was able to work with Brodie Lee in the Dark Order before he passed, and she recently recalled getting feedback from him and more. Jay talked about her experiences with lee during the Women of AEW panel at GalaxyCon, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
