William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
Johnny Gargano Makes Return On WWE Raw, Superkicks Theory
Johnny Gargano is back in WWE, making his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. The former NXT star appeared on tonight’s show and cut a promo, running down his accomplishments and talking about his reasons for returning after he exited WWE in December to get ready for the birth of his child.
WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal
– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown. – Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown. – Sami Zayn thanked...
Road Dogg Reportedly Returning To WWE As Live Events SVP
Road Dogg is making his return to WWE according to a new report, taking the position that Jeff Jarrett just vacated. PWInsider reports that Brian James is returning to the company and, in a subsequent report, have confirmed he will be the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. That is the position Jarrett held before he exited the company last week.
Ric Flair Recalls Nearly Jumping From WCW To WWE In 1988, Eventually Joining WWE In 1991
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed nearly jumping from WCW to WWE in 1988, eventually joining WWE in 1991, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on nearly jumping from WCW to WWE in 1988: “Close enough that I lost...
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
WWE News: Bayley Remembers NXT Match With AJ Lee, WWE Playlist Looks At Roman Reigns’ Returns, Latest Brandi on the Rocks Video
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about her match with AJ Lee in NXT back in 2013. She wrote: “Hey @TheAJMendez remember when we had love at first match?”. – The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the various returns of Roman Reigns. – A new...
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below. On whether they have...
Billy Corgan Addresses His Background With Triple H And New Creative Directions For WWE
Billy Corgan weighed in on the recent shake-ups at WWE on The Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc). With Triple H stepping in as Head of Creative, the NWA owner touched on his perspectives on the people and changes involved. You can read a few highlights and watch the entire video below.
Booker T Discusses His Perspective On The Adam Page Callout By CM Punk
Booker T addressed his issues with CM Punk’s impromptu callout of Adam Page on AEW Dynamite on the Hall of Fame podcast this week (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights below, as well as watch the full episode below. On how he feels callouts should be...
Anna Jay Recalls Working With Brodie Lee, Getting Feedback From Him
Anna Jay was able to work with Brodie Lee in the Dark Order before he passed, and she recently recalled getting feedback from him and more. Jay talked about her experiences with lee during the Women of AEW panel at GalaxyCon, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
