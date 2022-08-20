Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd location
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023
Gospel Music's most treasured families The Isaacs in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler, Texas
Camp Gladiator’s community workout benefits family of Deputy Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several dozen East Texans woke up early Saturday for a workout with a good cause. This morning Camp Gladiator hosted a community workout to benefit the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos died after being hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop on Highway 155 earlier this month. Several dozen attended this morning’s workout at South Spring Baptist Church. The workout involved doing four rounds of 37 reps - 37 being Bustos’ Smith County unit number.
Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout
TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage
The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
East Texas emergency shelter for girls in foster care dedicated to a longtime CPS worker
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A new emergency shelter that is opening in East Texas. Danielle’s Home of Hope is an emergency shelter for girls in foster care and is being dedicated to a longtime child protective services worker. It’s a place offering girls in the foster care system comfort,...
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Here's the scoop. If you ever wanted to be in a pageant, here's your opportunity to be a Texas African American Museum Queen. The Texas African American Museum - presents the Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser" on Saturday, October 8, 2022, on the campus of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas African American Museum.
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Video shows the flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Day's. Video shows confirmed tornado moving through Winona. Viewer video shows the moment a confirmed tornado moved into Winona.. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month’s Parks And Recreation...
2 Persons Injured In Motor Vehicle Collision In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
The official reports of Tyler authorities state that a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on collision with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office.
Longview Parks And Rec
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days. Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days. Updated: 2 hours ago. Video shows the flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Day's. Video shows confirmed tornado moving through...
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd location
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Ruby Abarca, the restaurant owner has grown to three successful businesses, she started out with only $21.00 while selling food out of her home.
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
Tyler shows up well in new unemployment figures
DALLAS — Texas has its lowest unemployment rate in more than two years — and Tyler is among the communities showing up well. The statewide jobless rate for July was four percent. It hasn’t been that low since february of 2020, before the pandemic. The state also set a new record for the number of people employed last month, at 13.5 million. Abilene and Austin had the lowest unemployment rates; McAllen-Edinburg had the highest. The unemployment rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was 3.8 percent, slightly lower than the statewide average. The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in Tyler and four percent in San Antonio.
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Downtown Tyler business owners voice support for new courthouse
A number of downtown Tyler business owners agree a new courthouse could be key to boosting the city and county. On Aug. 9, Smith County commissioners voted to put a bond referendum on the November ballot that would fund a new courthouse and parking garage. The proposal totals $179 million...
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Douglass used to have a stagecoach inn
DOUGLASS, Texas (KETK) — Don’t blink or you’ll miss it! That’s what Neal Barton said about Friday’s small town salute: Douglass. Douglass was originally settled in 1829, but did not become a real town until 1836 when a man named Michael Costley bought over 800 acres of land, laying out what the town has become […]
Storm brings damage to Winona area
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a confirmed tornado this morning. Viewer video taken by Garrett Harroff shows the confirmed tornado as it moved into the Winona area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that...
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, details for Broughton Park. Parks Board Member Steve Crane says Broughton will be a bigger facility with a lot more amenities, and he feels the higher cost is worth it.
Schools encouraged to enter pep rally video contest
Texas singer/songwriter Rhyder to perform concert for winner. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. With the familiar glow of Friday night lights soon to be upon us (and scrimmages already taking place) the sounds of fall are a welcome accompaniment to high school football action.
WebXtra: North Longview experiencing power outage
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month’s Parks And Recreation Advisory Board meeting held at Longview City Hall. When the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that hearing aids would soon be available for purchase over the counter, one East Texas doctor expressed some concerns.
Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
