Video Games

Ars Technica

Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption

The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie

Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
ComicBook

Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free

To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
IGN

Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC

Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
PC Gamer

The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass

Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass⁠—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
IGN

Black Myth: Wukong - 8 Minutes of New Gameplay | 4K RTX

Check out 8 minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming action-adventure RPG, Black Myth: Wukong in 4K with NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing and DLSS. Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is set in the 16th Century and focuses on traditional Chinese folklore.
PC Gamer

Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass

505 Games has announced that Kojima Productions' Death Stranding (opens in new tab) is coming to Game Pass for PC on August 23. In a press release, 505 Games stated that "The original version of Hideo Kojima's critically acclaimed and genre-defying epic lands on the Microsoft ecosystem for the first time, available to audiences who are subscribed to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass".
SVG

The Nintendo Wii Game That Takes The Longest To Beat

The Nintendo Wii has more than a few hidden gems that players can sink dozens of hours into. When considering which game for the system takes the longest to beat, a few classics might come to mind, such as "Monster Hunter Tri," "Xenoblade Chronicles," "Animal Crossing: City Folk," or "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess." The campaigns of all of these titles, however, are relatively brief experiences compared to "Rune Factory: Frontier."
PC Gamer

Quake Champions has left Steam Early Access

Quake Champions (opens in new tab), the free-to-play spin on Quake's landmark multiplayer shooting, has officially left Steam Early Access. The game, which melds the gib-splattering, rocket-jumping FPS fun of the original Quake with more modern "hero"-style characters, each of whom has their own special abilities they can deploy across the course of a match, was originally launched in 2017, co-developed by id Software and Saber interactive.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4

Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
ComicBook

Xbox Series S Deal Offers Some Fantastic Games For Free

There is a pretty fantastic deal going on right now for the Xbox Series S that includes a combination of a discount on the console itself and a free game with some big AAA options. If you're not not dead set on a PS5 or Xbox Series X but you are interested in playing some next gen games and / or getting into Game Pass, this is something you won't want to miss.
itechpost.com

Death Stranding To Arrive on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass on Aug. 23

Death Stranding will soon come to the PC Game Pass. Microsoft's official PC Game Pass Twitter account has recently announced that Hideo Kojima's action adventure "strand" game will arrive on Microsoft's PC Game Pass next week. Death Stranding was previously released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before it...
IGN

Heater Shield

"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
IGN

Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO

Nihilego, the Parasite Pokemon made its introduction in five-star raids on June 5th, 2022 in Pokemon Go. Nihilego is an Ultra Beast hailing from the Alola Region. This page will cover the Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
