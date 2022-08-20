Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
IGN
Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC
Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass
Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
IGN
Genshin Impact Leaks: New Permanent Card Game Mode Could Be Added in Version 3.1
A new Genshin Impact leak suggests that HoYoverse could add a permanent game mode which could involve players using cards to battle against the computer. There is also a possibility that there could be PvP gameplay in this mode. The leak comes via Mero, who is a prominent name in...
Upcoming Switch games for 2022 (and beyond)
These are the top upcoming Switch games to get excited about, from Splatoon 3 to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
IGN
Black Myth: Wukong - 8 Minutes of New Gameplay | 4K RTX
Check out 8 minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming action-adventure RPG, Black Myth: Wukong in 4K with NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing and DLSS. Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is set in the 16th Century and focuses on traditional Chinese folklore.
Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass
505 Games has announced that Kojima Productions' Death Stranding (opens in new tab) is coming to Game Pass for PC on August 23. In a press release, 505 Games stated that "The original version of Hideo Kojima's critically acclaimed and genre-defying epic lands on the Microsoft ecosystem for the first time, available to audiences who are subscribed to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass".
The Nintendo Wii Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo Wii has more than a few hidden gems that players can sink dozens of hours into. When considering which game for the system takes the longest to beat, a few classics might come to mind, such as "Monster Hunter Tri," "Xenoblade Chronicles," "Animal Crossing: City Folk," or "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess." The campaigns of all of these titles, however, are relatively brief experiences compared to "Rune Factory: Frontier."
Quake Champions has left Steam Early Access
Quake Champions (opens in new tab), the free-to-play spin on Quake's landmark multiplayer shooting, has officially left Steam Early Access. The game, which melds the gib-splattering, rocket-jumping FPS fun of the original Quake with more modern "hero"-style characters, each of whom has their own special abilities they can deploy across the course of a match, was originally launched in 2017, co-developed by id Software and Saber interactive.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Deal Offers Some Fantastic Games For Free
There is a pretty fantastic deal going on right now for the Xbox Series S that includes a combination of a discount on the console itself and a free game with some big AAA options. If you're not not dead set on a PS5 or Xbox Series X but you are interested in playing some next gen games and / or getting into Game Pass, this is something you won't want to miss.
NFL・
itechpost.com
Death Stranding To Arrive on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass on Aug. 23
Death Stranding will soon come to the PC Game Pass. Microsoft's official PC Game Pass Twitter account has recently announced that Hideo Kojima's action adventure "strand" game will arrive on Microsoft's PC Game Pass next week. Death Stranding was previously released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before it...
IGN
Heater Shield
"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
IGN
Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO
Nihilego, the Parasite Pokemon made its introduction in five-star raids on June 5th, 2022 in Pokemon Go. Nihilego is an Ultra Beast hailing from the Alola Region. This page will cover the Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
