Here’s the First Real Look at The Last of Us HBO Show - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. HBO has given fans of the acclaimed Naughty Dog survival horror game a short but sweet treat in the very first teaser of The Last of Us series. In a trailer showcasing its upcoming lineup of shows coming to television and streaming, we see Pedro Pacal’s Joel, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, Nick Offerman and more fending off unseen threats in the atmospheric world established in the best-selling games. No word just yet when we can expect #HBOMax to release #TheLastofUs outside of a 2023 release window for the HBO series. And we cover The Boys season 4, with Eric Kripke showing us the name of the first episode in The Boys season 4: The Department of Dirty Tricks.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO