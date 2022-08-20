Read full article on original website
Neil Gaiman: The Sandman's Popularity Might Not Be Enough To Earn Second Season
Despite consistently charting on Netflix since its release, The Sandman's creator is worried that the show's success may not be enough for Netflix to greenlight future seasons. Neil Gaiman, the writer of The Sandman comic and Executive Producer of the Netflix adaptation, said the show's costly development means it needs...
She-Hulk Is a Good Sign for Marvel’s Deadpool 3
Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a fourth-wall-breaking lawyer comedy that grounds the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the mundane everyday legal issues that not even superheroes can avoid. Speaking with head writer and executive producer, Jessica Gao, who has written for Rick & Morty (winning an Emmy for writing the iconic “Pickle Rick” episode), and Jennifer Walters’ cousin Bruce Banner himself, Mark Ruffalo, both talked to IGN about how the comedy-focused approach for the series can be seen as a sign of good faith that Disney and Marvel are heading in the right direction for the type of humor that Deadpool fans are used to. Ruffalo, who worked with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on Netflix’s The Adam Project also shows support for their creative team-up.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Thor: Love and Thunder Comes to Disney Plus Next Month
Disney has confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be available on Disney+ starting September 8, with the date now acting as its new Disney+ Day. The move keeps up Disney's recent trend to bring its Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters to the streaming service just a couple of months after their cinema debut, as Thor: Love and Thunder only hit theatres on July 8.
Overthrow of Patriarchy Major Reason Why Eve Best Wanted to Play Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Actress Eve Best, who play Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in Disney+'s House of the Dragon series, says she was drawn to the role because of the theme of dismantling patriarchy. The prequel to the Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon features patriarchy and misogyny as recurring themes in the show.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrives This December
Netflix has announced that the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere on December 23. The first images and plot synopsis were also shared, revealing a little more about who the star-studded cast will be playing alongside Daniel Craig in his returning role as Benoit Blanc.
Entertainment
Here’s the First Real Look at The Last of Us HBO Show - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. HBO has given fans of the acclaimed Naughty Dog survival horror game a short but sweet treat in the very first teaser of The Last of Us series. In a trailer showcasing its upcoming lineup of shows coming to television and streaming, we see Pedro Pacal’s Joel, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, Nick Offerman and more fending off unseen threats in the atmospheric world established in the best-selling games. No word just yet when we can expect #HBOMax to release #TheLastofUs outside of a 2023 release window for the HBO series. And we cover The Boys season 4, with Eric Kripke showing us the name of the first episode in The Boys season 4: The Department of Dirty Tricks.
Pressure, Crunch, Blacklist Fears: The MCU's Visual Effects Artists Speak Out
From the outside, Marvel can look like a machine. Announcements of movies years in advance lead to frenzied fan speculation, which lead to casting announcements that get more press than entire other movies, which lead to huge trailer drops and, eventually, lead to red carpet premieres of the finished product.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Check out the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, the new Star Wars special coming to Disney+. This documentary explores Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) return to the screen. Go behind the scenes and join the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and crew alongside director Deborah Chow as they give us a look at the making of the recent Star Wars show.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Releasing in 2023, Says Industry Insider Jeff Grubb
Popular industry insider Jeff Grubb from Giant Bomb recently shared a potential release window for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Titled 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor', developers Respawn had announced the project during Star Wars Celebration 2022 nearly three months ago. Set in the space world originally created by George Lucas, the upcoming sequel will continue the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis played by Cameron Monaghan in the series.
Foxtel CEO Apologizes for Calling Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke a 'Short, Dumpy Girl'
TV executive Patrick Delany called Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke a “short, dumpy girl”. Now, the Foxtel CEO has apologized for his earlier comments. “The aim was to convey that for him, Games of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and most-loved actors in television and film,” the company said in a statement to The Wrap. “On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense.”
Better Call Saul Finale Was This Season's Most Watched Episode
Saul Goodman always knew how to pull a crowd, and the Better Call Saul finale was no exception. According to Nielsen Live+3 Ratings, the series finale of Better Call Saul was the most watched episode of the show since 2017 with 2.7 million viewers on AMC. In fact, the final...
House of the Dragon Showrunner on the Premiere's Most Intense Scene: 'We Wanted it to Be Difficult to Watch'
Spoiler Warning: This article contains major spoilers for a key scene in the House of the Dragon premiere. House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik wanted the Game of Thrones spin-off's most harrowing scene to be "difficult to watch." Mission accomplished. Social media was alive with conversation this morning about...
The Last of Us TV Show’s First Footage Reveals New Looks at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie
In a new sizzle reel for HBO, fans got the first footage for The Last of Us TV show arriving in 2023. While other shows like The Idol, The White Lotus and Succession were showcased just for a few seconds, The Last of Us received special mention at the end of the clip, with HBO hyping up its 2023 premiere.
Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’
Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. “Of course, I’ve seen it!” Kaluuya told Variety’s Marc Malkin when asked about the trailer. “It’s amazing.” Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the...
PlayStation Is Working on a Gravity Rush Movie
Gravity Rush could be the next PlayStation game heading to the screen. According to Deadline, PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions have begun development on a movie based on the Japan Studios action game. Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) is attached as director with a script from Emily Jerome (Panopticon).
Event Horizon At 25: We Still Need More Space Horror
If Paul W. S. Anderson is well-known for anything, it’s likely for being the director of numerous video game movie adaptations. From the delightfully cheesy 1995 Mortal Kombat, to his long-standing association with the Resident Evil film franchise, and most recently the 2020 Monster Hunter movie, such projects are his most recurring signature as a filmmaker. However, perhaps the most interesting and secretly most influential film in his repertoire is entirely separate from that pattern: the 1997 space horror movie Event Horizon, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary on August 15th.
Lost Footage of the American Version of Sailor Moon Has Been Discovered
Before Sailor Moon debuted on American televisions, there was almost an Americanized version of the classic anime series, known in the fandom as Saban Moon. And now, nearly 30 years later, YouTuber Ray Mona has uncovered the pilot episode of the American "magical girl" series that never was, The Verge reported.
The Game Awards Returns in December With a New Category
Today, The Game Awards announced it will return for a ninth year on Thursday, December 8, broadcast from LA's Microsoft Theater. The show will be livestreamed across numerous digital platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok, and will also include live showings at select IMAX theaters as in past years. Public tickets for the in-person show are expected to be made available this year as well, pending CDC and LA health and safety guidelines. As before, Geoff Keighley remains executive producer of the show alongside Kimmie Kim.
One-Punch Man Manga Goes on Hiatus for a Month
One-Punch Man manga is going to take a month-long break from releasing any new chapters. After the release of the latest chapter this week, the illustrator of the manga, Yusuke Murata, announced on Twitter that the series will take a break for around a month to prepare for the future.
