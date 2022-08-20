ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC Probation Officer Gets 6 Months Home Confinement in Thefts

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOPvq_0hO9qU4S00
Photo: Getty Images

WESTMINSTER (CNS) - An Orange County probation officer convicted in connection with stealing money while helping authorities carrying out search warrants was sentenced to six months of home confinement, according to court records obtained today.

Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 51, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison, but  Orange County Superior Court Judge Lance Jensen stayed imposition of that punishment in favor of 180 days of home confinement. Jensen also placed the defendant on two years of formal probation.

Rodriguez was assigned to an Orange County Sheriff's Department tactical team when he was accused of the thefts in August of 2017. While serving a search warrant at 2935 W. Edinger Ave. on Aug. 8, 2017, A target of the warrant told investigators he was missing $150 to $200 from his wallet, prosecutors said in a trial brief. The man said when he was asked for his ID he pointed to his wallet, but later he noticed the money was missing, prosecutors said.

The next day, when authorities were collecting evidence regarding another suspect, he said he was also missing $600, prosecutors said. That prompted authorities to set up a sting operation with a car outfitted with a camera and ``bait'' money in it, prosecutors said. As authorities served a search warrant Aug. 10, 2017, at 2518 N.

Tustin Ave. in Santa Ana, Rodriguez was directed to search the bait car, prosecutors said. Investigators put $1,200 in the car, but Rodriguez said he only found $10, prosecutors said. Investigators found the rest of the money, which was marked, in Rodriguez's wallet, and they also found 16 Disney and 11 Walmart gift cards in his pocket, prosecutors said. The gift cards had no money on them, and the owner said she intended to one day sell the Disney cards as collector's items to Disney fans at some point, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez was convicted of one felony count of grand theft and a misdemeanor count of petty theft, but he was acquitted of another misdemeanor count of petty theft.

Jensen denied a motion from Rodriguez's attorney, John Barnett, to reduce the felony to a  misdemeanor. Prosecutors argued for jail time, saying that, ``While defendant has expressed remorse for the effects of his actions on himself and his family, the defendant has still not taken responsibility for his actions,'' according to a sentencing brief. In an interview with probation officials, Rodriguez sought to ``portray his actions as an inappropriate joke that he claims was common with the tactical apprehension team,'' according to prosecutors.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
August, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thedowneypatriot.com

Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman

DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
DOWNEY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect sought in murder try

A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Probation Officer#Sentencing#Months Home Confinement#Orange County Sheriff
Canyon News

28 Violent Gang Members Arrested

WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 suspects arrested in attempted kidnapping in Long Beach

Authorities say two people have been arrested in Long Beach on charges of felony kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon. The suspects were identified by police as Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, of Los Angeles and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, of Los Angeles. Bail for both were set at $100,000 each.The incident was reported just after noon on Aug. 20th, in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. It was there authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victims, identified as two women and a baby, were walking in the area...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Walmart
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy