Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre

Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’

“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
Variety

Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
