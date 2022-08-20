Read full article on original website
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
Gospel Icon Dorinda Clark-Cole Says ‘Y’all Leave Beyoncé Alone’ After ‘Renaissance’ Sample Controversy
Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance has been the talk of the town amid its recent release, earning rave reviews, while conversely facing backlash due to the samples used. Recently, Church of God in Christ Bishop Patrick Wooten was compelled to drag Bey during one of his sermons to...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
Jennifer Hudson And Common Dating Rumors Have The Whole Internet Buzzing
Rapper Common is rumored to be dating the EGOT herself, Jennifer Hudson, and they already have the world talking about their alleged romance.
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'
Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Jennifer Hudson and Tyler Perry Part of Whitney Houston’s Estate Foundation
Tyler Perry and Jennifer Hudson are part of a new foundation for Whitney Houston estate. The foundation will have a kick off in the form of a gala, with Perry and Hudson will co-chair the event.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
‘Hypocrisy At Its Finest’: Twitter Calls Out Juanita Bynum For Jamming To Secular Music After Shading It
Televangelist and gospel singer Juanita Bynum told a congregation to “clean” up the secular music because she claims listeners are not saved. But when she’s caught in the act, jamming to Mary J. Blige in a circulating clip, Twitter calls Bynum out on her “hypocrisy” while shining light on the Black church experience.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’
“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies
Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
Nick Cannon Jams Out To Mariah Carey With Their Daughter Monroe in Adorable TikTok Video
Nick Cannon just shared an adorable clip of him and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, vibing out to a song by her mom, Mariah Carey. The adorable father-daughter moment was shared via Cannon's TikTok page where the duo can be seen wearing blankets as capes and twirling around a bedroom as Monroe's mother's hit single, "Emotions", played in the background.
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
