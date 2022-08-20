Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Body found in submerged car 'more than likely' Kiely Rodni, the missing California teen, authorities say
Law enforcement officials believe the body found in a submerged vehicle Sunday is "more than likely" that of Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old last seen almost three weeks ago at a campground party in Northern California, authorities said Monday. Kiely was at the Prosser Family Campground on August 5 and...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Democratic legislators say LGBTQ rights under threat in Georgia
ATLANTA – Democratic legislators said that LGBTQ rights in Georgia could be under threat if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is re-elected again in November. Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said that Kemp and Georgia Republicans present a “clear and present danger” to LGBTQ Georgians.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Rescue crews are searching for a hiker in Utah after flash flooding
Rescuers continue searching for a hiker in southwestern Utah after a flash flood struck in a national park. More than 20 people looked Saturday for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, near the Virgin River in Zion National Park, according to park officials.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people
About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said. Eddy County, where much of the park is located, was under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon, and the park received 0.6 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy downpours sent flood waters rushing through the park.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Florida Democrats to decide Tuesday who would be best to take abortion fight to DeSantis
On this, the Democratic candidates for Florida governor agree: New restrictions on abortion in the Sunshine State and uncertainty about the future of women's health across America have reinvigorated their voters and elevated the urgency to their effort to knock off Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. But the question of...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency
Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union. The Columbus Education Association union -- which represents more than 4,000 teachers, nurses and other education professionals at the...
