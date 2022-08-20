ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sarasotamagazine.com

Former Republican Stalwart Ron Filipkowski Is Using Twitter to Shine a Light on the Far Right

National news organizations have put Sarasota in the spotlight because of the area's far-right politics, but if you follow Ron Filipkowski on Twitter, you're probably already aware of what's been happening. A criminal defense attorney in Sarasota, Filipkowski is a former longtime Republican who ran for public defender in 2008 as a member of the GOP. These days, he works with two anonymous researchers to monitor live-streamed events, podcasts, radio shows, social media and chat rooms, and then posts what they find on Twitter, where he has nearly half a million followers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Crist and Fried make final pitch to Democrats in primary to face DeSantis

STATEWIDE — Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spent Monday making their final pushes to win over Florida voters before Tuesday’s primary. Nikki Fried campaigned Monday in Miami; Charlie Crist spent the day in St. Petersburg. Both said Monday they will support the winner of Tuesday's...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Tampa City Council passes abortion resolution that aims to respect privacy

The Tampa City Council passed a resolution to respect the privacy of people seeking abortions in the city after nearly three hours of debate and public comment. About 20 Tampa residents, including several health care professionals, told city council members at the meeting late last week that they supported the abortion resolution. Only one person spoke against it.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Elections
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Local Urban League leader Rev. Watson Haynes II dies at 69

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Long-time head of the Pinellas County Urban League Reverend Watson Haynes II has died at the age of 69. He worked to advance African-Americans in the community. He was most recently the head of the local Urban League. The cause of death of the local...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
islandernews.com

School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Spectrum Bay News 9#Democrats#School Board
Bay News 9

Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP

Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wild941.com

Tampa Christian School Asks Gay And Transgender Students To Leave Immediately

Grace Christian School announced that they have a new human sexuality policy and they’re asking those that live gay or trans lifestyles to leave the school immediately. The school will only refer to students by their sex assigned at birth and say that homosexuality and transgender identity is “sinful in the sight of God and the church.”
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy