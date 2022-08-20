Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
sarasotamagazine.com
Former Republican Stalwart Ron Filipkowski Is Using Twitter to Shine a Light on the Far Right
National news organizations have put Sarasota in the spotlight because of the area's far-right politics, but if you follow Ron Filipkowski on Twitter, you're probably already aware of what's been happening. A criminal defense attorney in Sarasota, Filipkowski is a former longtime Republican who ran for public defender in 2008 as a member of the GOP. These days, he works with two anonymous researchers to monitor live-streamed events, podcasts, radio shows, social media and chat rooms, and then posts what they find on Twitter, where he has nearly half a million followers.
Bay News 9
Crist and Fried make final pitch to Democrats in primary to face DeSantis
STATEWIDE — Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spent Monday making their final pushes to win over Florida voters before Tuesday’s primary. Nikki Fried campaigned Monday in Miami; Charlie Crist spent the day in St. Petersburg. Both said Monday they will support the winner of Tuesday's...
Crist, Fried make final push to Tampa Bay voters before Democratic primary
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) and rival Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will make their final push to appeal to voters ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
usf.edu
Tampa City Council passes abortion resolution that aims to respect privacy
The Tampa City Council passed a resolution to respect the privacy of people seeking abortions in the city after nearly three hours of debate and public comment. About 20 Tampa residents, including several health care professionals, told city council members at the meeting late last week that they supported the abortion resolution. Only one person spoke against it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Ballot referendum asking voters to fund Hillsborough teacher pay raise
TAMPA, Fla. — Primary Election Day has almost arrived. In addition to gubernatorial, senate and school board races, a Hillsborough County school referendum vote remains a key issue on the ballot. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County school referendum vote remains a key issue on the ballot. The...
Bay News 9
Local Urban League leader Rev. Watson Haynes II dies at 69
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Long-time head of the Pinellas County Urban League Reverend Watson Haynes II has died at the age of 69. He worked to advance African-Americans in the community. He was most recently the head of the local Urban League. The cause of death of the local...
NBC Miami
Gubernatorial Hopefuls Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried Made Final Push to Win Over Voters
Congressman Charlie Crist stopped by an early voting site in Palmetto Bay Saturday afternoon. It was one of several stops in Miami-Dade County for the gubernatorial hopeful who faces off with Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s heated primary election. “We’re gonna nominate our nominee to take on...
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
RELATED PEOPLE
islandernews.com
School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
Bay News 9
Community mourns longtime Pinellas Urban League president, the Rev. Watson Haynes II
Leaders and community members are remembering the life of activist and longtime Pinellas County Urban League president, the Rev. Watson Haynes II. The Rev. Watson Haynes II's death was announced last weekend. For the last decade he served as the CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League. Members of the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Dawn Peters wants to bring ‘new perspectives’ to Pinellas School Board
'Part of what happens with bullying, from my perspective and the perspective of my children and the children that I have mentored, we really need to stop giving all these labels to all these kids.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board...
Bay News 9
Civil rights activist celebrates birthday by giving back to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A renowned civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrating her birthday by giving back to communities across the country. What You Need To Know. Dr. Xernona Clayton is a civil rights activist and former executive assistant to Dr....
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
usf.edu
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wild941.com
Tampa Christian School Asks Gay And Transgender Students To Leave Immediately
Grace Christian School announced that they have a new human sexuality policy and they’re asking those that live gay or trans lifestyles to leave the school immediately. The school will only refer to students by their sex assigned at birth and say that homosexuality and transgender identity is “sinful in the sight of God and the church.”
thegabber.com
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
Get to know the candidates for Hillsborough County School Board
The choice is up to Hillsborough County voters on August 23 for who will serve on the Hillsborough County School Board. In total, there are eight candidates across three different school board races.
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
Comments / 3