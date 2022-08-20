ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, AL

Cullman woman killed in Saturday night crash

A Cullman woman was killed Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash. Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra and then collided head-on with a 2020 Ford Edge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hamilton was pronounced...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

UPDATED 8-22-22  SIMCOE, Ala. –  A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton.   According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.   Troopers said Hamilton was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai collided head on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman.   Hamilton was  pronounced deceased at the scene.  Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured.   The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County.   Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
