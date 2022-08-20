Read full article on original website
What is listeria? A microbiologist explains the bacterium behind recent deadly food poisoning outbreaks
Investigators in Florida traced a listeria outbreak to ice cream. Graiki/Moment via Getty Images. Bacteria do, and will, end up in food. Everyone eats – intentionally or unintentionally – millions to billions of live microbes every day. Most are completely harmless, but some can cause serious illnesses in...
Fake research can be harmful to your health. A new study offers a tool for rooting it out
Although most medical research is reliable, studies that are flawed or fake can lead to patients undergoing treatments that might cause harm. skynesher/E+ via Getty Images. If you are suffering with chronic pain, diabetes, heart problems or any other condition, you want to be confident that your doctor will offer you an effective treatment. You certainly don’t want to waste time or money on something that won’t work, or take something that could do you harm.
