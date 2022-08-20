Read full article on original website
Related
Russellville chosen as pilot town for Main Street Alabama
Russellville has been chosen for a new program that will be offered to qualifying communities starting in 2023.
radio7media.com
18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge Winners Including Lawrenceburg's Own THP District 7
ON FRIDAY, THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE RECOGNIZED THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES STATEWIDE DURING ITS 18TH ANNUAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE. THIS YEAR, 39 LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE APPLICATIONS WERE SUBMITTED: 11 FROM WEST TENNESSEE, 11 FROM MIDDLE TENNESSEE, NINE FROM EAST TENNESSEE, EIGHT FROM THE CUMBERLAND REGION, AND ONE SUBMISSION FROM EACH OF THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL DISTRICTS. THP DISTRICT 7 IN LAWRENCEBURG WAS ONE OF THE MANY WINNERS, RECEIVING COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT AWARD AND THE OCCUPANT PROTECTION AWARD. FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS GO TO TNLIFESAVERSCHALLENGE.COM.
Story & Lee Furniture in Leoma damaged in fire
Firefighters are working a fire at Story and Lee Furniture in Leoma.
radio7media.com
Nell Smith
Nell Smith, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Kay Windsor, and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Eli and Missie Bell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
radio7media.com
Fire at Story and Lee Furniture Warehouse
LAWRENCEBURG FIRE PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE SUNDAY NIGHT ON HGHWAY 43 SOUTH NEAR LEOMA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO STORY AND LEE FURNITURE. THANKS TO THE QUICK ACTION OF FIREFIGHTERS THE DAMAGE WAS LIMITED TO A PORTION OF THE WAREHOUSE. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG, ETHRIDGE, NEW PROSPECT, LEOMA, CENTER POINT AND GANDY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS.
Service dogs for veterans coming to the Tennessee Valley
Veterans Moving Forward, a nonprofit organization that trains and places service and therapy dogs with veterans, is looking to expand its reach to the Tennessee Valley.
radio7media.com
Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place
DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured
A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
WTVC
Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
radio7media.com
Kenneth Glenn Gabel
Kenneth Glenn Gabel, age 87 of Iron City, TN passed away Sat. August 20, 2022 at Countryside Nursing Home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence CO. TN. sold and cut wood with a saw he built himself to cut the wood to length, also worked for Joe Hardwick at the sawmill and was a member of Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church. Funeral Services will be held at Mount Nebo Presbyterian Church on Monday 8/22/2022 at 1:00pm. Greg Eaton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radio7media.com
Shirley Ann McGill
Shirley Ann McGill, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN. passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center, She was a member of College Place Church of Christ; She loved tending to her flowers and greenhouse, taking care of her home, her dogs, visiting people and devoting her time to help others.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!
Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
WSMV
Loretta Lynn Ranch remembers deadly flood one year later
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The deadly flood in Humphreys County one year ago almost took one of Tennessee’s top tourist attractions. The Loretta Lynn Ranch suffered more than $1 million in property damage, but the biggest loss was their longtime foreman Wayne Spears. “My little boys, they’re 10...
WAFF
Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10-year-old Luke Reaves arriving at Dealer’s Auto Auction. He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime. “He knew he was coming, but...
radio7media.com
Silo Accident Over the Weekend in Ethridge
ON SATURDAY MULTIPLE LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS WERE CALLED TO A GRAIN SILO IN ETHRIDGE ON A REPORT OF A PERSON POSSIBLY TRAPPED INSIDE. SOUCES INDICATE THE PERSON TRAPPED DID PERISH. NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED.
williamsonherald.com
The 'Battle of 840' under the Friday night lights
FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The "Battle of 840," where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
Florence, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Red Bay High School football team will have a game with Mars Hill Bible School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky player said she was "yelling and carrying on" when she saw she won.
Comments / 0