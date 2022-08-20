ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

One rescued after vehicle is swept away in flooded stream in New Mexico

CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — One person was rescued after their vehicle was swept away in the Rio Felix early Sunday morning in Chaves County. Officials with the Dexter Fire Department said they responded to the Rio Felix just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning for a report of a vehicle being swept away by flooding. Fire officials said the person was on the roof of their vehicle but floating downstream.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
KTVZ

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems. The results were confirmed Sunday when Sedgwick County released its results a day after missing a state deadline. Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and allowed the Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
California State
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KTVZ

Warm and mild, with another warmup on the way

Mostly clear skies came with another warm night Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 25. Our skies stay mostly clear throughout the day, with highs a bit warmer, in the mid 90s. Clear skies and warm temperatures will dip a bit to start of the week. A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers. Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new week, along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy