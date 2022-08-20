Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Terrifying video shows small plane crash onto University Boulevard in Orlando
ORLANDO (WESH) — A small plane has crashed onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, officials say. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol said a mechanical failure caused the plane to go down. Viewer video shows the dramatic moment the plane came crashing...
KTVZ
Ocean rip currents prompt three rescues in 2 hours off Seaside, Cannon Beach; one victim dies
SEASIDE, Ore. (KTVZ) - There were three rescue efforts for six people from dangerous ocean currents on the north Oregon coast Saturday afternoon, but a man in his 50s who was found unconscious could not be revived, officials said Sunday. Seaside Fire & Rescue responded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to...
KTVZ
One rescued after vehicle is swept away in flooded stream in New Mexico
CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — One person was rescued after their vehicle was swept away in the Rio Felix early Sunday morning in Chaves County. Officials with the Dexter Fire Department said they responded to the Rio Felix just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning for a report of a vehicle being swept away by flooding. Fire officials said the person was on the roof of their vehicle but floating downstream.
KTVZ
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems. The results were confirmed Sunday when Sedgwick County released its results a day after missing a state deadline. Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and allowed the Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Warm and mild, with another warmup on the way
Mostly clear skies came with another warm night Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 25. Our skies stay mostly clear throughout the day, with highs a bit warmer, in the mid 90s. Clear skies and warm temperatures will dip a bit to start of the week. A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers. Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new week, along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Comments / 0