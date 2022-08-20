Read full article on original website
A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license that it could take action against her.The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn't specify the action. The board voted unanimously to invoke procedures calling for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations related to “conflicts of interest”...
