Dragon Ball Super has finally capped off the long running Granolah the Survivor arc, but the manga will be taking a lengthy hiatus in order to prepare for what's to come in the next arc of the series! It was announced earlier this year that not only would Dragon Ball Super be ending the Granolah the Survivor arc some time this year, but would also launch the next arc of the series this year as well. It was then confirmed with the newest chapter of the series that the fight against the Heeters has now ended, but in a way that fans really didn't expect.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO