Asheville, NC

wnctimes.com

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue Saves Beagles from Envigo Facility

ASHEVILLE, NC — August 19, 2022 — Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is taking in beagles who are part of a national effort to relocate 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. in Cumberland, VA. The facility was found to be in violation of several federal regulations,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
#Animal Rescue#Rescue Dog#Animal Welfare#Puppies#Animal Testing#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover
greenvillejournal.com

Watch: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office debuts ‘Behind the Tape’ series

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the curtain to allow the community to see how it solves some of its cases. As the genre of true crime only continues to grow in popularity, spanning books, movies, TV shows and podcasts, the sheriff’s office launched its own foray into the genre with “Behind the Tape,” a new web series that premiered August 19 on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

4 people injured, 1 critically, during shooting outside Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four people were injured Saturday in a shooting outside a downtown Asheville business. Asheville police said officers were already in the downtown area about 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. They said the shots were fired outside a nightclub on Grove Street. When officers arrived,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
abcnews4.com

'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL

(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Marion, NC USA

I was camping in Nebo,NC went to Countryside Barbecue to eat. Saw the purple heart hanging on the rocking chair. I stopped and read what it said. I need a home! I did not get it then. Went in, ate and on the way out I stopped again and read it. I took the heart and pulled up the website on my phone to see what it meant. I was so overwhelmed when I read where it said if you found a quilted heart it was meant for you. I know a angle sent this for me. God bless the hands that quilted it with love 💕 and to top it off it was purple my favorite color 💜 Thank you for spreading God’s Love!
NEBO, NC
my40.tv

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Update: Hendersonville woman located, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Angela Staton has been safely located. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Public weighs in on hospital applicants

Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

