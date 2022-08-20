Read full article on original website
wnctimes.com
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue Saves Beagles from Envigo Facility
ASHEVILLE, NC — August 19, 2022 — Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is taking in beagles who are part of a national effort to relocate 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. in Cumberland, VA. The facility was found to be in violation of several federal regulations,...
FOX Carolina
Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A half-gallon of milk was used as a weapon in a fight over food expenses, according to an incidepnt report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., an officer with the Duncan Police Department said he was called to a...
Deputies look for missing man in Buncombe Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last heard from on August 16 in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
WYFF4.com
Fire department asks Falls Park visitors to stay out of water after 8th waterfall rescue this year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville Fire Department is asking Falls Park visitors to stay off the rocks and out of the water after their eighth waterfall rescue this year. “We seem to see more daredevils try to brave these falls because face it, you look at here,...
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint in downtown Asheville early Saturday morning.
Homeowners on lookout after 2 reports of bobcats in Burke, Caldwell counties
MORGANTON — Some homeowners in Burke and Caldwell counties are on the lookout after reports of two bobcats in the area. They sent Channel 9 a picture on Monday of what they believe is a large cat just south of Morganton. The two sightings are more than 20 miles...
greenvillejournal.com
Watch: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office debuts ‘Behind the Tape’ series
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the curtain to allow the community to see how it solves some of its cases. As the genre of true crime only continues to grow in popularity, spanning books, movies, TV shows and podcasts, the sheriff’s office launched its own foray into the genre with “Behind the Tape,” a new web series that premiered August 19 on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
WYFF4.com
4 people injured, 1 critically, during shooting outside Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four people were injured Saturday in a shooting outside a downtown Asheville business. Asheville police said officers were already in the downtown area about 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. They said the shots were fired outside a nightclub on Grove Street. When officers arrived,...
abcnews4.com
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
my40.tv
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
‘Bizarre, but miraculous’: 1 injured after BMW crashes off NC overpass, landing on Corvette and catching fire
"Yesterday we responded to one of those 1 in a million type of calls," Franklin fire officials said on Facebook.
4 injured following shooting at Asheville nightclub
Four people were injured following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a nightclub in Asheville.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Marion, NC USA
I was camping in Nebo,NC went to Countryside Barbecue to eat. Saw the purple heart hanging on the rocking chair. I stopped and read what it said. I need a home! I did not get it then. Went in, ate and on the way out I stopped again and read it. I took the heart and pulled up the website on my phone to see what it meant. I was so overwhelmed when I read where it said if you found a quilted heart it was meant for you. I know a angle sent this for me. God bless the hands that quilted it with love 💕 and to top it off it was purple my favorite color 💜 Thank you for spreading God’s Love!
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
my40.tv
Update: Hendersonville woman located, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Angela Staton has been safely located. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a woman reported missing on Saturday. Officials say 57-year-old Angela Staton, of Hendersonville, was reported missing by a relative on...
Mountain Xpress
Public weighs in on hospital applicants
Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
1 injured in fiery crash in Franklin
One person was injured in a fiery crash in Franklin.
