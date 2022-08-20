Read full article on original website
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’
A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license that it could take action against her.The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn't specify the action. The board voted unanimously to invoke procedures calling for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations related to “conflicts of interest”...
Defense urges Florida jury to spare life of Parkland school shooter
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A defense attorney on Monday implored a Florida jury to spare the life of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting in the city of Parkland, citing brain damage linked to fetal drug and alcohol exposure as reason not to impose the death penalty.
