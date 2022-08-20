ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Itemlive.com

Big Blue football hungry for more

SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott High School football, coming off back-to-back Division 5 state championships, is hungry for another title as high school football practices kick off across the state. Big Blue The post Big Blue football hungry for more appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News High School Football Rankings: Preseason

They're the only defending state champions in the area. With the return of Zane Burr and the Braden brothers, they're the number one team until they aren't. Consistently one of the top teams in the area, Canadian returns quarterback Camren Cavalier and running back Luke Flowers. Those two alone are enough to earn Canadian this spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Longhorns#The Ncaa Transfer Portal
KSAT 12

2022 high school football season preview; Brennan tops preseason rankings again; Judson, Alamo Heights among teams to watch

After an unforgettable 2021 campaign, the Big Game Coverage (BGC) Newsletter returns just in time for the 2022 football season to get underway. Over the past few weeks, the KSAT 12 Sports page has been inundated with Big Game Coverage previews. Photographer Mark Mendez spearheaded the endeavor, visiting high school campuses across the area to talk to coaches and players before the season officially kicks off. There are tons of intriguing storylines to explore, but before we dive into the details, let’s take a quick moment to preview the newest event on the high school football calendar: the KSAT Pigskin Classic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy