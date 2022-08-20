Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
thecomeback.com
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Report: Texas A&M prefers 3-6 SEC scheduling format, eyeing two permanent opponents
Texas A&M has made their preferences known in the ongoing debate regarding future SEC scheduling. According to Chris Low of ESPN, the Aggies are on the side of preferring the 3-6 format when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC. “Hearing from more ADs and coaches in the SEC that they’d...
Sark Raves About Longhorns 'Football Junkie’ Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau
Steve Sarkisian is pleased with the development of true-freshman Jaylon Guilbeau.
ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big 12 Looks To Keep Up With Big Ten After New Media Rights Deal
The new $8 billion Big Ten media rights deal might benefit the Big 12 sooner than later.
The Big Ten has sights set on multiple Pac-12 schools
A handful of Pac-12 schools are being linked to the Big Ten
Big Blue football hungry for more
SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott High School football, coming off back-to-back Division 5 state championships, is hungry for another title as high school football practices kick off across the state. Big Blue The post Big Blue football hungry for more appeared first on Itemlive.
Two Longhorns on ESPN’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-America Team
The Longhorns will have young talent on their offensive line this season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amarillo Globe-News High School Football Rankings: Preseason
They're the only defending state champions in the area. With the return of Zane Burr and the Braden brothers, they're the number one team until they aren't. Consistently one of the top teams in the area, Canadian returns quarterback Camren Cavalier and running back Luke Flowers. Those two alone are enough to earn Canadian this spot.
ESPN releases final SP+ preseason Top 25 college football rankings
College football is less than a week away. Week 0 gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, which means it is game week for some teams across the country. With Week 0 right in front of us and Week 1 nearing as well, ESPN has released its final SP+ preseason Top 25 rankings.
Fact-checking conspiracy theories over the Texas quarterback decision
The Texas quarterback decision has drawn a significant audience from college football fans across the country. The largest contingent comes from Texas’ two rival fan bases, who were already eager to project Quinn Ewers as the next Tate Martell. Early puzzling reports were that barring Quinn Ewers stepping in...
Ranking college football's FBS conferences from 1-10 for the 2022 season
Conference superiority has never been more hotly debated than it is in 2022, a time when conference realignment has every fan base’s hackles up. But, at least for this 2022 season, the conferences as we know them remain the same barring a few changes in the Sun Belt and Conference USA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JD PicKell: Evaluating the Texas A&M quarterback battle in fall camp
The Texas A&M quarterback battle is heating up, and with just two weeks ahead of the 2022 college football season, head coach Jimbo Fisher has a decision to make regarding who will take the first snap come Sept. 3. Will it be the man who started the season and QB1...
KSAT 12
2022 high school football season preview; Brennan tops preseason rankings again; Judson, Alamo Heights among teams to watch
After an unforgettable 2021 campaign, the Big Game Coverage (BGC) Newsletter returns just in time for the 2022 football season to get underway. Over the past few weeks, the KSAT 12 Sports page has been inundated with Big Game Coverage previews. Photographer Mark Mendez spearheaded the endeavor, visiting high school campuses across the area to talk to coaches and players before the season officially kicks off. There are tons of intriguing storylines to explore, but before we dive into the details, let’s take a quick moment to preview the newest event on the high school football calendar: the KSAT Pigskin Classic.
