IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News poll: 57% of voters say investigations into Trump should continue
WASHINGTON — A clear majority of American voters believe that the various investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue, according to a national NBC News poll conducted after the FBI searched Trump’s Florida home and recovered documents marked as “top secret” earlier this month.
Ukraine launches fresh attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters in Crimea
The headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet was hit by a drone early Saturday, Russian officials said, as Ukraine continued to strike military targets in the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the Russian governor of occupied Crimea, said on his Telegram channel that he was at the building in the...
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner
WASHINGTON — Former NBA player Dennis Rodman said Saturday that he plans to visit Russia to seek the release of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges earlier this month. "I got permission to go to Russia to help that...
NBA・
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
NBC News
Ukraine conflict remains ‘a power competition’ as 6-month anniversary nears
New fears of Russian escalation are mounting after the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a close Putin ally. As Ukraine approaches its 6-month anniversary of the war, independence day rallies are banned in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russia may do something “particularly cruel” ahead of their national day.Aug. 22, 2022.
Trump and McConnell clash over midterm outlook
Former President Trump has been throwing his weight behind a string of controversial GOP primary candidates in key swing states. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how party leaders including Mitch McConnell are warning these races could cost them control of the Senate. Aug. 23, 2022.
Americans are angry and worried about U.S. future, new NBC News poll shows
Fewer than three months before the midterms, a brand new NBC News poll paints a pretty bleak picture. Americans are angry, disappointed and worried about the future of their country.Aug. 21, 2022.
Donald Trump asks judge to review ‘shockingly aggressive’ Mar-a-Lago search
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump asked a judge Monday to order the appointment of a special master to oversee the handling of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate two weeks ago. The court filing also asks the judge to require the Justice Department to...
