The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
#Ukraine
NBC News

NBC News poll: 57% of voters say investigations into Trump should continue

WASHINGTON — A clear majority of American voters believe that the various investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue, according to a national NBC News poll conducted after the FBI searched Trump’s Florida home and recovered documents marked as “top secret” earlier this month.
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
NBC News

Ukraine conflict remains ‘a power competition’ as 6-month anniversary nears

New fears of Russian escalation are mounting after the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a close Putin ally. As Ukraine approaches its 6-month anniversary of the war, independence day rallies are banned in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russia may do something “particularly cruel” ahead of their national day.Aug. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump and McConnell clash over midterm outlook

Former President Trump has been throwing his weight behind a string of controversial GOP primary candidates in key swing states. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how party leaders including Mitch McConnell are warning these races could cost them control of the Senate. Aug. 23, 2022.
POTUS

