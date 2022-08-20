Read full article on original website
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Heavy Rain Threat Tonight; Stronger Storms Possible Monday & Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
The potential for heavy rainfall will be with us tonight. Drive carefully. If you’re a golfer, the image below is NOT what you want to see…. a powerful rainshaft and lightning. Thanks to Weather Watcher Daniel Esquivel Jr. for this impressive image taken near Coronado Country Club. Here’s your forecast…
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect another rainy week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Don’t expect a break from the rain this week.💧☔️. As for the start of this new week, we are expecting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain!💧⛈☔️🌩 So we are not getting a break from the rain anytime soon!
El Paso News
Heavy Rain Threat Through Sunday; Tropical-Level Moisture — Your 9-Day Forecast
There’s always good news and bad news with heavy rain in El Paso. First, we need the rain! As of 6 PM Saturday, El Paso has officially received 4.38 inches of rainfall for the year. Normal this time of year is 5.05 inches. We’re catching up. The bad news is evident in the pictures I share from viewers below, such as the wall that collapsed at an apartment complex in the heavy rain this morning on the west side and the car that slid off into a canal.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances continue tonight but become slightly lower for work week
Happy Saturday everyone! It sure has been a rainy week, and last night topped it all off with over an inch of accumulation at the El Paso International Airport. Many areas have experienced flooding over the past couple of days and we've seen two flash flood warnings already this afternoon (one in the NE and one near Dell City).
KVIA
El Paso Water helps residents prepare for possible heavy rain & flooding with free sand bags
EL PASO, Texas -- Cars were lining up at El Paso Water's Eastside Stormwater Operations Center Friday afternoon to pick up sandbags in anticipation of heavy rainfall. "I’m just going to use these sandbags as a precautionary measure to protect, just in case," said El Paso resident Justin Kleist. He was picking up sandbags to protect his west El Paso home from possible flooding.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms possible over the next several days
An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as the weather pattern turns active over the next several days. Flooding will be a concern for the entire area this afternoon with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain in El Paso and Las Cruces area. Temperatures will run below normal with the storm chances continuing through the weekend.
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
El Paso News
Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
KRDO
‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest
Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
KVIA
El Paso Fire Dept: Water rescue underway near border
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports crews are working a water rescue at Boone and Border Highway. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
newsy.com
Heavy Rain, Monsoon Winds Wreak Havoc On Southwest States
From severe droughts to flooding, the southwest is getting hammered by a new round of extreme monsoon storms. "The rushing waters were so loud, you couldn't hear anything else," said Juan Piñeda, a Benson, Arizona resident. Parts of the southwest still recovering from extreme storms in the last few...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
KVIA
20 people left displaced after a rock wall collapse damages a West El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas - A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building leading to multiple apartments damaged in the area. The collapse happened at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl Dr. in West El Paso. 20 people have displaced because of the damage, according to first responders. Nobody was taken...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
Free Meet & Greet Cirque Du Soleil Pop Up In Downtown El Paso
Meet and greet one of the stellar characters from Cirque Du Soleil's upcoming OVO presentation on Tuesday, August 23, in downtown El Paso. Cirque Du Soleil's OVO returns to the Sun City with new acts this fall, with six performances in September at the Don Haskins Center. Before then, one...
Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits
outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
KFOX 14
Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
Police: Body found in Juarez canal, appeared to have been thrown in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found floating in a canal in colonia Loma Blanca in the Juarez Valley. According to police, the body was that of a man and he was wrapped in a blanket. Police report it looks like the body was thrown into the canal and was later stuck with […]
