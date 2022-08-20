There’s always good news and bad news with heavy rain in El Paso. First, we need the rain! As of 6 PM Saturday, El Paso has officially received 4.38 inches of rainfall for the year. Normal this time of year is 5.05 inches. We’re catching up. The bad news is evident in the pictures I share from viewers below, such as the wall that collapsed at an apartment complex in the heavy rain this morning on the west side and the car that slid off into a canal.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO