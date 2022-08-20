ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect another rainy week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Don’t expect a break from the rain this week.💧☔️. As for the start of this new week, we are expecting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain!💧⛈☔️🌩 So we are not getting a break from the rain anytime soon!
Heavy Rain Threat Through Sunday; Tropical-Level Moisture — Your 9-Day Forecast

There’s always good news and bad news with heavy rain in El Paso. First, we need the rain! As of 6 PM Saturday, El Paso has officially received 4.38 inches of rainfall for the year. Normal this time of year is 5.05 inches. We’re catching up. The bad news is evident in the pictures I share from viewers below, such as the wall that collapsed at an apartment complex in the heavy rain this morning on the west side and the car that slid off into a canal.
City
KVIA

El Paso Water helps residents prepare for possible heavy rain & flooding with free sand bags

EL PASO, Texas -- Cars were lining up at El Paso Water's Eastside Stormwater Operations Center Friday afternoon to pick up sandbags in anticipation of heavy rainfall. "I’m just going to use these sandbags as a precautionary measure to protect, just in case," said El Paso resident Justin Kleist. He was picking up sandbags to protect his west El Paso home from possible flooding.
El Paso News

Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
KRDO

‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest

Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
newsy.com

Heavy Rain, Monsoon Winds Wreak Havoc On Southwest States

From severe droughts to flooding, the southwest is getting hammered by a new round of extreme monsoon storms. "The rushing waters were so loud, you couldn't hear anything else," said Juan Piñeda, a Benson, Arizona resident. Parts of the southwest still recovering from extreme storms in the last few...
KTSM

Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
KTSM

Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
KFOX 14

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
