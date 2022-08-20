A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a crash on Dogwood Dr in New Caney. After an investigation, it was found the male identified as Douglas Allen Holt, left the scene and went to his residence located down the street from the crash. Upon making contact, the male became belligerent and began fighting with the Deputy. The Deputy was able to detain the male and he is being charged with DWI 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Public Servant.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO