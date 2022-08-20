Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man accused of doing donuts arrested after 100 mph chase through north Houston
An HPD officer reportedly spotted a Dodge truck doing donuts in a parking lot, sparking the chase. At some point, police said the driver turned his lights off, trying to evade officers.
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man, son on Houston highway
HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in a 2021 shooting that injured a driver and his 10-year-old son on a Houston highway. Police announced last year that Tyric Davis, 23, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers with the police department’s Central and North Patrol Divisions arrested Davis.
Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
Houston police: Suspect charged after death of man, 81, who was knocked down, kicked
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged following the death of an 81-year-old man who was knocked to the ground and kicked after leaving a library earlier this month, Houston police say. Police say Rico Moreno, 40, has been charged with murder. He is in the Harris County Jail. According...
Man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass
A 25-year-old man went missing Sunday evening while trying to rescue his daughter from the water near the San Luis Pass, officials say. The Galveston Island Beach Patrol was able to rescue the girl, but the man has not been found. According to the Beach Patrol, they responded to a...
MALE FLEES CRASH THEN DESIDES TO FIGHT THE POLICE
A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a crash on Dogwood Dr in New Caney. After an investigation, it was found the male identified as Douglas Allen Holt, left the scene and went to his residence located down the street from the crash. Upon making contact, the male became belligerent and began fighting with the Deputy. The Deputy was able to detain the male and he is being charged with DWI 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Public Servant.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a new scheme involving a poisoned napkin that happened next door in Texas. DeSoto officials say while they have not received any reports of this incident happening locally, Houston...
Man charged with kidnapping accused of luring 3-year-old girl to his car in north Houston
Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. Court records say he lured the child to his vehicle before taking her to the motel room.
Houston woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend
HOUSTON - Police have arrested and charged a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Saturday in southeast Houston. Houston Police say Latise Lonyea Lenoir is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Leon Sharp. According to HPD detectives, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the...
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge
GALVESTON, Texas — A man went missing Sunday after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge. According to Galveston officials, the man went into the water on the north side of the bridge to try to get his 3-year-old daughter. They said...
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
Wife believes 42-year-old husband was severely beaten outside Washington Ave bar in random, unprovoked attack
HOUSTON - A 42-year-old man who was severely beaten on Washington Avenue is hoping the public can help the authorities identify whoever is responsible. His wife, Lindsay, has asked FOX 26 only to use her first name for safety reasons. Houston police say the attack happened on the 5300 block...
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston
Two men were shot when a vehicle drove by a house and fired multiple rounds into a northeast Houston home in the Denver Harbor neighborhood of Houston. Drive-by shooting outside a northeast Houston homehoustonstringer.com.
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car. Erin Mins was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday at a Northside Houston restaurant with her husband. According to a video uploaded by Mins, when she and her husband were leaving […]
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Coast Guard searching for missing man near Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 25-year-old man in the water near Galveston, Texas, Monday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from Galveston Police Department dispatchers stating a man went missing after attempting to rescue his 3-year-old daughter in the water east of San Luis Pass. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued the man’s daughter.
