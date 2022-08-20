ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS

On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man, son on Houston highway

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in a 2021 shooting that injured a driver and his 10-year-old son on a Houston highway. Police announced last year that Tyric Davis, 23, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers with the police department’s Central and North Patrol Divisions arrested Davis.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galveston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston, TX
Accidents
City
Rosenberg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass

A 25-year-old man went missing Sunday evening while trying to rescue his daughter from the water near the San Luis Pass, officials say. The Galveston Island Beach Patrol was able to rescue the girl, but the man has not been found. According to the Beach Patrol, they responded to a...
GALVESTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MALE FLEES CRASH THEN DESIDES TO FIGHT THE POLICE

A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a crash on Dogwood Dr in New Caney. After an investigation, it was found the male identified as Douglas Allen Holt, left the scene and went to his residence located down the street from the crash. Upon making contact, the male became belligerent and began fighting with the Deputy. The Deputy was able to detain the male and he is being charged with DWI 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Public Servant.
NEW CANEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drunk Driving#Traffic Accident#Galveston City Council#Dodge
fox26houston.com

Houston woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend

HOUSTON - Police have arrested and charged a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Saturday in southeast Houston. Houston Police say Latise Lonyea Lenoir is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Leon Sharp. According to HPD detectives, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hyundai
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car. Erin Mins was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday at a Northside Houston restaurant with her husband. According to a video uploaded by Mins, when she and her husband were leaving […]
HOUSTON, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard searching for missing man near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 25-year-old man in the water near Galveston, Texas, Monday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from Galveston Police Department dispatchers stating a man went missing after attempting to rescue his 3-year-old daughter in the water east of San Luis Pass. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued the man’s daughter.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy