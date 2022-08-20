Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop arrives on scooter; Daniel Norris has 'no hard feelings'
Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop turned the corner near Miguel Cabrera's locker and rolled into the clubhouse on a medical scooter supporting his sprained right ankle. He is wearing a boot on his right foot. The 30-year-old injured his ankle in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. Schoop tried...
Longtime Detroit Tigers utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
John Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday. He was 73. Wockenfuss, heralded as one of Delaware's most accomplished athletes of all time, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Tigers and worked his way up from little-used backup catcher...
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Detroit Lions defeat Indianapolis Colts in preseason, 27-26: Game thread replay
Looking for Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts information and updates? This is the right place. Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift and several projected starters are slated to sit after the teams held joint practices the days prior. In their preseason opener, the Lions lost a nail-biter to the Atlanta Falcons. ...
Pearland shut out against Hawaii in tough 2nd Little League matchup
The kiddos from Pearland aren't out, but they must win to stay alive in Williamsport.
Tom Weiskopf, major champ & architect of one of Michigan's most beloved golf courses, dies
Tom Weiskopf, golf major champion and architect of one of Michigan's most revered golf courses, has died at 79 years old. Weiskopf won 16 PGA Tour titles, including the 1973 British Open at Royal Troon. He had been dealing with pancreatic cancer since late 2020. He experienced all corners of the game, from his time...
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
Michigan apples: The harvest is expected to be a sweet bushel buster
Michigan apple lovers will be overjoyed with the apple crop this fall. As the apple harvest is getting underway, the overall crop is expected to be a bushel buster. The Michigan Apple...
Michigan basketball box score from exhibition game against Fos Provence Basket
Michigan Wolverines basketball is on its once-every-four-years overseas trip. The Maize and Blue are in Europe, where they’ll play three exhibition games in total, the first of which being an 86-68 loss to Fos Provence Basket. Michigan went with a starting lineup of graduate point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, sophomore...
A profile for free-agent wing Evgeny Svechnikov
Once one of the more exciting prospects in hockey, Evgeny Svechnikov hasn’t fully developed into the talent the Detroit Red Wings were hoping for when they selected him 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Taken just after Mathew Barzal, Kyle Connor and Thomas Chabot, Svechnikov was expected to be a dynamic threat just like those three, using his size and natural offensive talent to create, and capitalize on, offensive chances. Unfortunately, the enticing skillset he brought didn’t translate to the NHL and now, at age 25, the winger finds himself, for the second time in as many years, a UFA after failing to secure a qualifying offer.
Lions stock report after the 2nd preseason game
The second preseason game saw the Detroit Lions notch their first exhibition victory in a long time, a 27-26 win over the host Indianapolis Colts. Saturday’s game followed two days of intense joint practice sessions at the Colts training facility, physical practices that had the feel of something more than just practicing.
