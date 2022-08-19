ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

E. coli Fears Spark Ground Beef Recall

Consumers are once again being advised against eating a ground beef product. Amid a recall of ground beef sold at the Hannaford store in Ballston Spa, New York, on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert warning consumers that Hawaii Big Island Beef-brand ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli, a bacterium that can be life-threatening.
