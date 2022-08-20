ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill area High School Football Scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 19

By Sam Copeland
 3 days ago

Catawba Ridge 31, Fort Mill 7

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads built a 10-0 lead at halftime and defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 31-7 Friday night in a non-region contest at Fort Mill. The Copperheads added 14 points in the third period for a 24-0 advantage before both teams scored a touchdown in the final quarter.

Indian Land 25, Nation Ford 8

The Indian Land Warriors took a 13-0 lead after one period and topped the Nation Ford Falcons 25-8 Friday night in a non-region game at Nation Ford. After the Warriors took a 19-0 lead in the third period, Nation Ford got its only score to cut the deficit to 19-8. Indian Land completed the scoring with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Buford 41, Blacksburg 6

The Buford Yellow Jackets took a 28-0 lead at halftime and beat Blacksburg 41-6 Friday night in a non-region game at Blacksburg. The Yellow Jackets added a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters.

Lewisville 44, East Clarendon 0

The Lewisville Lions took a 21-0 lead after one quarter and routed East Clarendon 44-0 in a non-region game in Turbeville Friday night. The Lions added 16 points in the second period for a 37-0 lead, before finishing their scoring with a fourth period touchdown.

Providence Day 42, Legion Collegiate 7

The Providence Day Chargers took a 28-0 lead at halftime and defeated the Legion Collegiate Lancers 42-7 in a non-region game in Charlotte Friday night.

Heathwood Hall 43, Great Falls 0

Heathwood Hall scored 22 points in the first quarter and went on to topple the Great Falls Red Devils 43-0 in a non-region game at Great Falls Thursday night.

