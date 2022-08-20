Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Magnifying kids’ back to school eye health
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A child needs many abilities to succeed in the classroom, but vision is certainly key. A child’s vision is rapidly changing as they grow and mature. Most schools offer vision screenings, but the American Optometric Association finds those exams miss up to 75% of children with vision problems.
nbc15.com
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
nbc15.com
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
spectrumnews1.com
A legacy of kindness: Sauk Prairie teen remembered through scholarships
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — A special scholarship program is now honoring the life of a Sauk County teen who died tragically following a battle with an aggressive, rare condition. Back in 2018, top musical theater senior Rayce Raschka was on the top of his game, a force to be reckoned with on stage. But despite his show-stopping personality, he always exuded kindness wherever he went.
nbc15.com
Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival
The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise...
nbc15.com
5 tips to save on back-to-school spending
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re feeling the pinch of increased prices of school supplies, you’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, the cost of back-to-school spending per household has increased from $697 in 2019 to an expected spending of $864 dollars for this upcoming school year.
TheHorse.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
nbc15.com
Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. During the Fishing for Families event hosted by Badger Childhood Cancer Network, around 100 five-boat teams set out to fish, all while raising money for a good cause. According to BCCN, each team is assigned with finding a sponsor to donate $500 to fight childhood cancer.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
nbc15.com
Pride celebrations continue during return of Magic Pride Festival
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pride month may be celebrated in June, but that did not stop the Madison community from gathering Sunday to continue the festivities. Following a three-year hiatus, the Magic Pride Festival returned to Madison for its fourth year, bringing hundreds of attendees to Warner Park. The event...
nbc15.com
Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors. Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
nbc15.com
Gunshot reported Sunday at Lake Delton Walmart
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon when a gunshot rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lake Delton, the police department reported. In a statement Monday morning, Chief Daniel Hardman assured the community that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the community. He added that his department’s investigation remains ongoing.
nbc15.com
Middleton Police Department looking for more officers as population rises
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city, and officers there say overcoming several challenges could help avoid burnout and call delays. “Looking at getting two or three shifts of overtime in one rotation, that can get pretty taxing,” said Captian Jeremy...
Barry pursues recount in Wisconsin 2nd District GOP primary
A candidate who narrowly lost a Wisconsin Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
nbc15.com
Iowa County Humane Society is hoping to clear their shelter
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Humane Society is looking to give their furry friends a new home, and they’re asking for help to clear their shelter on Friday and Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday all of the animals that are available for adoption at...
nbc15.com
Alliant Energy to generate solar energy, revenue in Richland Co.
RICHLAND CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy announced Monday a solar site in Richland County is now operational, ahead of an economic boost to the surrounding area. The 50-megawatt Bear Creek solar site is located in the town of Buena Vista. Since construction began in July 2021, the project ended this month with more than 120,000 solar panels installed.
