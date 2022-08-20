Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing Presque Isle man
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are searching for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Dalessandrids was last seen at approximately 2:49 p.m. Monday afternoon walking away from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Unknown Man’s Body Discovered at Lewiston’s Great Falls Over The Weekend
According to WABI TV 5, the body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Androscoggin River near Great Falls over the weekend. Lewiston Police report that that they received phone calls about a possible body floating in the river on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene and were able to retrieve the body.
Deputies seek woman who assaulted minors on Levant school playground
LEVANT, Maine — A woman assaulted three minors at a Levant school playground on Friday, deputies say. A news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office stated the assault took place around 7:30 p.m. Deputies say the vehicle, pictured below, had two adults inside. One of them was the...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 15-21
Here are a few of the incidents and accidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. Police issue criminal summons to driver in Grand Isle traffic stop. On Friday, August 19th, Trooper Nathan Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand...
26-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash, Speed & Alcohol Likely Factors
In a year when Maine traffic fatalities are tracking towards a new state single-year record, we're saddened to have to report on another one this Monday morning. According to News Center Maine, a 26-year-old has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The News Station...
Portland Police Department offering $10K sign-on bonuses for new employees
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is holding a hiring event on Aug. 29 to promote job openings for officer and 911 dispatcher positions. The incentive? New hires will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus with a five-year commitment. A news release from the Portland Police Department on Monday...
Blue Hill man dies in crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A local man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Blue Hill. Carson Crocker, 26, was traveling north on Pleasant Street at about 8:15 p.m. when he reportedly failed to negotiate a turn, according to a news release issued Monday by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
mainepublic.org
Commission head warns low-income Maine defendants could go unrepresented as attorney roster shrinks
The number of lawyers in Maine willing to represent low-income clients continues to decline at an alarming rate, prompting the head of the agency that oversees the network to warn that it can no longer guarantee a lawyer for all defendants. Maine is the only state that relies entirely on...
Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford
A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may be the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32 of Sanford.
Maine in the middle of the pack on reporting crime stats to FBI
The gaps in data present challenges to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims, often made by politicians, on crime statistics. Photo by Eric Conrad. Less than half of law enforcement agencies in Maine have submitted a full scope of data to the FBI for the full calendar year of 2021, according to an investigation by The Marshall Project.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
wabi.tv
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly Sunday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine fell somewhat Sunday. The Maine CDC says 135 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s a decrease of seven from Saturday. 20 people are in critical care, up one from Saturday. Four people are on ventilators. On Saturday morning, the Maine...
WMTW
Head-on crash in Sanford claims the life of a Wells mother
SANFORD, Maine — Car parts and leaking oil mark the spot where Annie Sinclair, 32, of Wells was killed in a head-on crash Sunday around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 in Sanford. Alexa Hall lives just across the street from the crash scene. "I was in bed asleep with...
32-Year-Old Wells Woman Dies in a Head-On Car Crash in Sanford
A Wells woman died Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Sanford. Sanford Police say 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells died of injuries sustained in the crash that happened between 7 and 7:30 Sunday morning on Country Club Road, also known as Route 4. Sanford Police, Sanford Fire and Rescue, and Wells EMS were dispatched to the Country Club Road intersection with Channel Lane for a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash.
