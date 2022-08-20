ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Police searching for missing Presque Isle man

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are searching for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Dalessandrids was last seen at approximately 2:49 p.m. Monday afternoon walking away from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
BANGOR, ME
Big Country 96.9

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 15-21

Here are a few of the incidents and accidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. Police issue criminal summons to driver in Grand Isle traffic stop. On Friday, August 19th, Trooper Nathan Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Blue Hill man dies in crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A local man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Blue Hill. Carson Crocker, 26, was traveling north on Pleasant Street at about 8:15 p.m. when he reportedly failed to negotiate a turn, according to a news release issued Monday by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
BLUE HILL, ME
Q97.9

Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford

A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may be the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32 of Sanford.
SANFORD, ME
92 Moose

Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine?

You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH
wabi.tv

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine fell somewhat Sunday. The Maine CDC says 135 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s a decrease of seven from Saturday. 20 people are in critical care, up one from Saturday. Four people are on ventilators. On Saturday morning, the Maine...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Q106.5

102.9 WBLM

Financial Website Says 48 States are Better to Retire in Than Maine

If you are thinking about retiring in Maine, you may want to think again...at least according to personal finance website. Bankrate.com, an online consumer financial services company released its annual list of best and worst state to retire. Coming in at a lowly 49th ranking is our wonderful state of Maine. The ranking means that Alaska (ranked 50th) is the only state listed a worse place to retire.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

