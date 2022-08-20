Mid-valley roundup: YCHS cross country hosts annual race Aug. 25

The 22nd edition of the Hot August Twilight Mile will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 at Gray Avenue School’s Geweke Field. The event will be hosted by members of the Yuba City High School cross country team and will feature one mile races for male and female athletes of all ages across the community. Races will be held for elementary, middle, high school, college (open), masters, and adult senior divisions. For those wishing not to compete, a non-competitive one mile walk will be held. Awards will be presented to top runners in each division. A donation of $5 per athlete is suggested, but not necessary.

This is an event for runners, hosted by runners, held annually by YCHS cross country. The purpose, according to event organizers, is to bring an authentic cross country opportunity to the public.