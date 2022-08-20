Tucker Carlson sounded just like his good pal and right-wing conspiracy nut Alex Jones on Monday, at one point commenting about chemicals in milk that “turn kids trans.”The Fox host expressed sympathy during his show for an Amish farmer named Amos Miller who has run into legal trouble over food safety issues identified by the Food and Drug Administration dating back to 2016. The government is seeking $305,065 in fines, and, according to a legal update on the farm website dated last September, has put meat production on hold.“So they went after gyms, organic farmers, and churches?” Carlson complained, referring...

FDA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO