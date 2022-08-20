SAPD: Texas man shoots, kills suspect during robbery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said.

At 3:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, officers responded to a robbery at the 7700 block of Culebra Road, a report from the San Antonio Police Department stated.

When officers arrived to the scene, they made contact with the victim. The victim told police that he had parked his vehicle in the parking lot and was walking to a building when the suspect’s vehicle approached him.

Three men exited the vehicle while pointing guns at him, police stated. One of the men told the victim “give me all your stuff.”

During the confrontation, the victim pulled out a gun and fired at the suspects. One of the suspects sustained a wound to his upper extremities.

The second suspect returned to the vehicle and fled the location. The third suspect fled on foot.

The suspect who was shot was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, the victim is not facing charges, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.