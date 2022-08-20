Read full article on original website
What we learned from week one of the high school football season
Week one of the high school football season is done and dusted, and with so many high-profile matchups on last week's slate, there's a lot to be gleaned from the results. Chambers got somewhat of a measure of revenge on Cardinal Gibbons for last season's state championship defeat with a 28-14 win in a matchup between the two number one teams in the East and West.
A day in the life of a high school athletic director
MOREHEAD CITY — The title “high school athletic director” sounds a lot more glamorous than it is. When West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner showed up to the school at 7 a.m. on Thursday, he started on a long list of tasks that fill his weekdays at the building.
Croatan falls 42-0 at Havelock in football season opener
HAVELOCK — Croatan started the football season with a 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday night. The Cougars (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Pamlico (0-1), while the Rams (1-0) travel to West Carteret (1-0). The Patriots won their season opener 27-10 at West Craven (0-1)...
Defending champ Tarboro opens season with convincing win over
Coming off another 1A state championship, Tarboro began its campaign with a strong showing against Rocky Mount, winning 35-7. Usually keen to run the ball, Tarboro opened up the scoring on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Omarion Lewis to Jamarion Dozier. From there, Tarboro stuck with their bread and butter,...
Greenville 13-15s win World Series in dramatic finish
STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — One thing the Greenville 13-15 all-star baseball team hasn’t had to worry about much in the Babe Ruth World Series was being tested by the opposition. When it did happen, the team passed the test with flying colors and won the World Series title … just in time for the start […]
North Carolina Man Scores Massive Lottery Win: 'It's A Game Changer'
A stop by a convenience store led to a huge win for one lucky man in North Carolina.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine
Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
Health Inspections
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from August 7-13, 2022. Clara Manor, 1218 Pamlico St., Washington, grade A, final score 90. Giddy-Up Coffee House, 1101 Highland Dr., Washington, grade A, final score 99. Wendy’s, 1113 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 94. August...
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
‘Expect damage’: Severe thunderstorm warning for Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson counties, weather service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms moved through central North Carolina Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas north and east of Raleigh. The warning was issued at 3:14 p.m. for east-central Nash, Edgecombe and northeastern Wilson counties until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Area Death Notices - August 17, 18 & 19
Audrey Faye Parnell, 83, of Otway, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 23rd, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow at the Gillikin Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Sarah Ann Beacham
Sarah Ann Beacham, age 84, a resident of Chocowinity, passed away at her home on Sunday August 21, 2022. The family will receive friends at the family home from 2:00pm – 4:00pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the...
First Alert Forecast for Monday, August 22nd Noon
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting. “It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting.
Missing teen in Beaufort County
Washington, BEAUFORT COUNTY — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen walking away from his home on Yonkers Drive in Washington at about 11:00 A.M Monday. Jaidyn left wearing grey shorts, with no shirt, white shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Jaidyn is 5’ 0” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Jaidyn has short black hair and brown eyes.
