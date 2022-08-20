North Idaho Now podcast Episode 159: Headlines from 8/17 through 8/19 and interview with ITD's Megan Jahns

Read full article on original website
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
KIVI-TV
Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week
Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
Aerial attack continues on Four Corners Fire as Idaho fire managers monitor conditions
CASCADE, Idaho — Fire crews continued their battle Saturday against the Four Corners Fire burning just west of Lake Cascade. The weekend brought encouraging news. “It's a little bit cooler and you can actually feel the higher relative humidity in the air versus the last few days. So, the fire behavior has been pretty moderate,” said Jesse Bender, Public Information Officer with Great Basin Team 4, the team taking on the Four Corners Fire.
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Manweiler campaign picking up steam
Earlier in her campaign, Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler thought education and political extremism would take center stage in the race to be Idaho's next lieutenant governor. While both issues have been of high priority, the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that overturned Roe v. Wade on June...
KXLY
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism
Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10
POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck. ...
Tri-City Herald
This monster Idaho fish was more than just a record. It was an unexpected species
I’ve said it a hundred times — one of my favorite things about fishing is that you never know what could happen on any given trip. Fruitland angler Paul Newman can attest, thanks to his state-record blue catfish that has to rank as one of the most unusual catches in Idaho history.
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold pride event next weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park. The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community. The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The...
boisestatepublicradio.org
OBGYNs speak out: Doctors say Idaho’s abortion laws will cause harm to patients
Dr. Erin Berry once saw a 21-year-old woman with leukemia in her clinic who had to take a break from chemotherapy because her white blood cell counts dipped too low. During that pause, she unintentionally got pregnant. “And she was like, ‘What? My body is so sick. I had sex...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
