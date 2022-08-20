SAN DIEGO - Kids aren't the only ones heading back to school, plenty of younger and older adults are starting their fall semester as well. August 22 marks the beginning off the fall semester for some 45,000 students in the San Diego Community College District, where registration is still open and seats are still available for a number of classes. Classes will be held in-person and online, with enrollment fees at $46 per unit. And thanks to a grant from the federal government, the district is developing more courses which utilize free textbooks.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO