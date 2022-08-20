Lakers News: TV Execs Are All in on LA Contending This Coming Season

NBA analyst Marc Stein points out total of nationally televised games for LA equates to high hopes for the Lakers.

If it wasn't obvious enough, the Lakers last season was one of the most disappointing teams in the entire league. Although finishing with just 33 wins and NBA columnists slamming LeBron James for his massive extension, TV executives seem to believe this year the Lakers will do some damage during the regular season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

During the NBA schedule release , it was noted the Lakers emerged with 39 nationally televised games. Although this has remained the norm for a popular team like the Lakers, NBA Analyst Marc Stein points this towards TV executives believing the Lakers will have a bounce back season (quotes via The Stein Line).

"You’ll note that the Lakers, coming off a 33-win season, emerged with 39 nationally televised games (including NBA TV dates) when the 2022-23 schedule was released by the league office Wednesday. With James under contract through at least 2023-24 now, and a season beyond that if he invokes the player option, we know that the Lakers will continue to matter at that level irrespective of the moves they’re still trying to pull off.

It remains to be seen how well the Lakers will do and how many more moves they will make, but James and the Lakers remain must-see basketball. The Lakers should have a bounce back season and James is on the verge of breaking the all-time scoring record .

James is nearing the end of his career and will be on the Lakers for at-least the next two seasons, if not three more if he elects to pick up his player option for the 2024-2025 season. Every game matters for James and NBA fans are hoping to see one of the greatest basketball players of all-time remain at a high level for at-least one more season.