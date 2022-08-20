ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: TV Execs Are All in on LA Contending This Coming Season

By Ryan Menzie
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BrLs_0hO9kQkw00

NBA analyst Marc Stein points out total of nationally televised games for LA equates to high hopes for the Lakers.

If it wasn't obvious enough, the Lakers last season was one of the most disappointing teams in the entire league. Although finishing with just 33 wins and NBA columnists slamming LeBron James for his massive extension, TV executives seem to believe this year the Lakers will do some damage during the regular season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

During the NBA schedule release , it was noted the Lakers emerged with 39 nationally televised games. Although this has remained the norm for a popular team like the Lakers, NBA Analyst Marc Stein points this towards TV executives believing the Lakers will have a bounce back season (quotes via The Stein Line).

"You’ll note that the Lakers, coming off a 33-win season, emerged with 39 nationally televised games (including NBA TV dates) when the 2022-23 schedule was released by the league office Wednesday. With James under contract through at least 2023-24 now, and a season beyond that if he invokes the player option, we know that the Lakers will continue to matter at that level irrespective of the moves they’re still trying to pull off.

It remains to be seen how well the Lakers will do and how many more moves they will make, but James and the Lakers remain must-see basketball. The Lakers should have a bounce back season and James is on the verge of breaking the all-time scoring record .

James is nearing the end of his career and will be on the Lakers for at-least the next two seasons, if not three more if he elects to pick up his player option for the 2024-2025 season. Every game matters for James and NBA fans are hoping to see one of the greatest basketball players of all-time remain at a high level for at-least one more season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets have told interested teams they plan on keeping All-Star guard, per report

It's been a tumultuous offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the middle of dealing with a trade request from superstar forward Kevin Durant. While the Nets have said they want to keep the two-time champion, Durant hasn't changed his stance on wanting to leave the team, and even told team owner Joe Tsai that the franchise needs to choose between him and the pair of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. No progress has been made toward a deal for Durant, but there's been no shortage of interested teams in the future Hall of Famer, and that now includes the Memphis Grizzlies.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Anonymous NBA Executive Suggests That Anthony Davis Could Be Traded For Zach LaVine

Anthony Davis' future with the Los Angeles Lakers should be a lock. At 29, AD is right in the middle of his prime in terms of age, but injuries have robbed him of the opportunity to maximize it. Already an NBA champion, Davis has established his legacy in the league, but questions are being asked about whether the franchise really can build around him after LeBron James moves on or retires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#News Media#Nba Schedule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy