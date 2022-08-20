Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, United States Drug Enforcement Administration Aviation Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Barracks, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, Lacey Township Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s OfficeGang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Atlantic County SWAT, Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and Atlantic City SWAT, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City – as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO