Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
EHT man just released from prison identified as homicide victim
An Egg Harbor Township man recently released from prison in a homicide case is now the victim of a killing. Charles Wynn, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at a warehouse on Delilah Road early Friday morning. Wynn was just released from prison in May, after serving...
Fatal Shooting Victim ID'd In South Jersey
The victim of a fatal shooting in South Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 19, at 4:08 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prtosecutor's Office. Egg Harbor Township police responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah...
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police
A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Three Charged with Drug Distribution and Weapons Offenses
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, United States Drug Enforcement Administration Aviation Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Barracks, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, Lacey Township Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s OfficeGang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Atlantic County SWAT, Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and Atlantic City SWAT, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City – as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT
Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
Three Arrested During Multi-Agency Drug Investigation In Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Three south Jersey residents have been arrested and charged for illegally selling drugs, officials said. A multi-agency investigation identified three homes, two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City, to be storing and distributing illegal narcotics. According to police, these homes were being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City.
CBS News
Philadelphia man sentenced in narcotics distribution, illegal firearm possession case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison in a narcotics and illegal firearm distribution case in Philadelphia. Kevin Walker was convicted last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. Walker was arrested in October 2020 in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. On Oct....
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Teenager Shot In South Jersey
A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
delawarevalleynews.com
Prisoner Stabbed In Philadelphia Prison
At 9:26AM today, an inmate inside the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility was stabbed by another inmate, one time in the forehead. This happened in a cell block and no weapons have been recovered. As of 2:00 PM no one has been arrested. The prison has closed circuit cameras and guards...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
MyChesCo
New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe
CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
MyChesCo
Fentanyl and Meth Trafficker Charged
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Terrell Watson, age 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment...
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
MyChesCo
Bristol Township Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Man
BRISTOL, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Kevin Bradley Williams, age 42, is accused of Receiving Stolen Property and has a warrant out for his arrest. If you see him or know where he is, please contact...
Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire
Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
Several antisemitic flyers found in NJ neighborhood; police believe there are hundreds of them
Residents in Brigantine have come across flyers in town that contain antisemitic messages.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
