pullmanradio.com
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
FOX 28 Spokane
One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office releases details of deputy-involved shooting at Lyons storage facility
Spokane Count Sheriff’s Office has provided a release detailing the deputy-involved shooting Sunday, Aug. 21 at a storage facility on Lyons Ave. From Spokane County Sheriff’s Office:. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) is investigating a Deputy-Involved shooting involving a wanted adult male suspect who accelerated a...
Suspect in serious condition after being shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning near Pittsburg and Lyons in Northeast Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office the suspect is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital. The shooting occurred around 7...
Detectives identify, arrest suspect in Spokane Valley slashing attack
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Detectives identified and arrested the suspect in a random slashing attack that occurred on Tuesday. Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Trever D. Hemen. On Friday afternoon, detectives and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Task Force located Hemen just north of the area where the violent assault occurred. Hemen is expected to be...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison.
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
pullmanradio.com
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Police On Car Chase And Crashing Into Carport
A 21 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase and crashing into a carport. The incident began Thursday night around 11:00 when a Moscow Police Officer tried to stop Ryan Curley on Taylor Avenue near the University of Idaho campus. Curley reportedly failed to pull over and the officer lost sight of his vehicle. The officer then found the car crashed into a carport nearby on Ridge Road with Curley still inside. He was injured in the crash and treated at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. After he was treated Curley was arrested for felony eluding, drunk driving and reckless driving.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from medical testing facility
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Humane Society (SHS) has taken in 25 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia this July. Envigo RMS, a facility in Cumberland which breeds beagles for medical research, was accused by federal officials of a series of animal welfare violations in May. In June, the company announced plans to close the facility. The beagles were then released to the Humane Society of the United States, which would then transfer dogs to shelters for adoption.
‘We remain Freeman Strong’: School district responds to Freeman shooter’s sentence
FREEMAN, Wash. – “We are relieved this case is finally over.”. Superintendent Randy Russell released a statement on behalf of the Freeman School District as school shooter Caleb Sharpe was sentenced Friday. Sharpe will spend 40 years in prison for opening fire at the high school, killing one...
pugetsound.media
Ava Wainhouse – KHQ 6 Spokane
Ava Wainhouse is a local news reporter at KHQ 6. Ava graduated from WSU, top of her class in the Murrow College. She received her degree in Multimedia Journalism & Media Production, majoring in Broadcast News, minoring in Criminal Justice. The next day, she moved to Spokane and her new job at KHQ.
One man dies from motorcycle crash near South Madison Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died from a motorcycle crash near South Madison Road on Sunday. The man struck a tree and was in cardiac arrest due to traumatic injuries. Firefighters later declared him dead. The Spokane Sheriff is investigating the cause of the crash. South Madison Road was closed between Gibbs Road and Palouse Highway as crews investigated the...
FOX 28 Spokane
South Hill Grill to be demolished in October, Chick-Fil-A moving in: the community is speaking out
SPOKANE, Wash. – The South Hill Grill; for many years it has been a staple on the south side of Spokane. “Just a very beautiful, hard to replace kind of place,” Customer Nikki Hessner said. A restaurant that will be missed by the new customers, and the old.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local animal shelters taking in dozens of beagles rescued from medical testing facility
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local animals shelters have taken in dozens of beagle puppies recovered from a medical testing facility. Spokane Humane Society took in 24 puppies, SpokAnimal took in 16 puppies and Kootenai Humane Society took in puppies as well. Envigo RMS, a facility in Cumberland which breeds beagles...
FOX 28 Spokane
Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County 100% contained
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
