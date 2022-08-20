ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases details of deputy-involved shooting at Lyons storage facility

Spokane Count Sheriff’s Office has provided a release detailing the deputy-involved shooting Sunday, Aug. 21 at a storage facility on Lyons Ave. From Spokane County Sheriff’s Office:. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) is investigating a Deputy-Involved shooting involving a wanted adult male suspect who accelerated a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Detectives identify, arrest suspect in Spokane Valley slashing attack

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Detectives identified and arrested the suspect in a random slashing attack that occurred on Tuesday. Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Trever D. Hemen. On Friday afternoon, detectives and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Task Force located Hemen just north of the area where the violent assault occurred. Hemen is expected to be...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Police On Car Chase And Crashing Into Carport

A 21 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase and crashing into a carport. The incident began Thursday night around 11:00 when a Moscow Police Officer tried to stop Ryan Curley on Taylor Avenue near the University of Idaho campus. Curley reportedly failed to pull over and the officer lost sight of his vehicle. The officer then found the car crashed into a carport nearby on Ridge Road with Curley still inside. He was injured in the crash and treated at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. After he was treated Curley was arrested for felony eluding, drunk driving and reckless driving.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from medical testing facility

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Humane Society (SHS) has taken in 25 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia this July. Envigo RMS, a facility in Cumberland which breeds beagles for medical research, was accused by federal officials of a series of animal welfare violations in May. In June, the company announced plans to close the facility. The beagles were then released to the Humane Society of the United States, which would then transfer dogs to shelters for adoption.
SPOKANE, WA
pugetsound.media

Ava Wainhouse – KHQ 6 Spokane

Ava Wainhouse is a local news reporter at KHQ 6. Ava graduated from WSU, top of her class in the Murrow College. She received her degree in Multimedia Journalism & Media Production, majoring in Broadcast News, minoring in Criminal Justice. The next day, she moved to Spokane and her new job at KHQ.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One man dies from motorcycle crash near South Madison Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died from a motorcycle crash near South Madison Road on Sunday. The man struck a tree and was in cardiac arrest due to traumatic injuries. Firefighters later declared him dead. The Spokane Sheriff is investigating the cause of the crash. South Madison Road was closed between Gibbs Road and Palouse Highway as crews investigated the...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County 100% contained

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

