A fire on Sunday sent several local crews to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes
A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
Dozens of people are left without a home Sunday, as the Troy Fire Department investigates a large fire at Valley Green Apartments. We now know most of the people affected are Hudson Valley students. The fire left the roof partially collapsed. Per Troy Fire Department Chief Eric McMahon, there is...
Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Valley Green Apartments in Troy on Friday night.
ALERT CENTER: Rollover auto accident in Rhinebeck traps person inside vehicle
Authorities say Rhinebeck fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Mill Street and Route 9 for a rollover auto accident with a person left entrapped inside a vehicle around 10 p.m. Friday.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
The Troy Fire Department has confirmed there is an active structure fire on 25 Morrison Ave in Troy. The fire has not yet been extinguished. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information.
Two Men Shot Early Sunday
Two men are recovering after being shot in the early morning hours on Sunday. At around 4:10 am., Albany Police responded to shots fired in the area of Washington Avenue and Quail Street. They found a 26-year-old man with a graze wound to the neck. Not long after, an 18-year-old man was located with graze wounds from the same incident. Both men are expected to make a full recovery.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
An employee at Ayers Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road in Root was reportedly attacked by two dogs on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.
Animal shelter employee mauled by two dogs while taking care of them
ROOT, NY (WRGB) — An employee with an animal shelter in Montgomery County was attacked by two dogs, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim was tending to the two dogs at the Ayres Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road, when they attacked.
A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
Albany police report a shooting early Sunday morning on Washington Avenue near Quail Street. They say they identified two people who were grazed by bullets.
Vischer Ferry VFD mourns Clifton Park crash victim
The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon.
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
An unnamed motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing on Route 9 in Lake George.
Three people in Watervliet are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire forced them out of their homes. The Red Cross says they’re assisting two adults and a 15-year-old. The fire happened on 18th Street. The agency says emotional support will also be available for local families...
