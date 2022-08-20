ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WNYT

Clifton Park house fire under investigation

A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Troy fire displaces dozens of college students

Dozens of people are left without a home Sunday, as the Troy Fire Department investigates a large fire at Valley Green Apartments. We now know most of the people affected are Hudson Valley students. The fire left the roof partially collapsed. Per Troy Fire Department Chief Eric McMahon, there is...
TROY, NY
Troy, NY
Accidents
City
Albany, NY
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
Troy, NY
Cars
WNYT

Active structure fire in Troy

The Troy Fire Department has confirmed there is an active structure fire on 25 Morrison Ave in Troy. The fire has not yet been extinguished. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information.
iheart.com

Two Men Shot Early Sunday

Two men are recovering after being shot in the early morning hours on Sunday. At around 4:10 am., Albany Police responded to shots fired in the area of Washington Avenue and Quail Street. They found a 26-year-old man with a graze wound to the neck. Not long after, an 18-year-old man was located with graze wounds from the same incident. Both men are expected to make a full recovery.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Tree falls on vehicle in Albany

A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Red Cross helps 2 adults. 1 teen after fire

Three people in Watervliet are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire forced them out of their homes. The Red Cross says they’re assisting two adults and a 15-year-old. The fire happened on 18th Street. The agency says emotional support will also be available for local families...
WATERVLIET, NY

