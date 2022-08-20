Two men are recovering after being shot in the early morning hours on Sunday. At around 4:10 am., Albany Police responded to shots fired in the area of Washington Avenue and Quail Street. They found a 26-year-old man with a graze wound to the neck. Not long after, an 18-year-old man was located with graze wounds from the same incident. Both men are expected to make a full recovery.

ALBANY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO