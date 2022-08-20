ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

Ogden School District offers students free meals at eight different locations

OGDEN, Utah — This school year, eight locations within the Ogden School District will offer students meals free of charge. Students who attend Bonneville Elementary, Heritage Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, James Madison Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Odyssey Elementary, Mound Fort Jr. High and George Washington High School can receive meals for free. There are no constraints around who can and cannot get free meals.
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them

SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
Davis School District takes steps to address student homelessness

LAYTON — August marks the return of students to school from all over the state, and while many will be focusing on academics and extracurricular activities, a return to the classroom can also bring other issues into focus. For over 1,300 students in the Davis School District, including 300...
Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah

UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
Food pantries ensure Utah college students don't go hungry

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — College students throughout Utah are paying more for their education and food, causing many to skip meals or go hungry. "I truly believe a lot of students are suffering," said Alex Bonifaz, student at Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) who works at the campus food pantry.
