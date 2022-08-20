Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome. A no vote in the referendum signaled a desire to keep existing abortion protections and a yes vote was for allowing the Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion. After the recounts, “no” votes lost 57 votes and “yes” gained 6 votes. Eight of the counties reported their results by the state’s Saturday deadline, but Sedgwick County delayed releasing its final count until Sunday because spokeswoman Nicole Gibbs said some of the ballots weren’t separated into the correct precincts during the initial recount and had to be resorted Saturday. She said the number of votes cast overall didn’t change.
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 57 votes.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KAKE TV
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now, after abortion bans in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas counties announce recount results of Amendment 2
Eight of nine Kansas counties that were selected to hold a manual recount of primary election ballots cast for Amendment 2 announced the results of the recount Saturday.
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
KCTV 5
Johnson County budget hearing draws ire of crowd
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, residents gave county commissioners an earful Monday night over their proposed budget and plans to raise their property taxes. The measure up for a vote Monday was whether to charge more for property taxes than the previous year. The measure passed 5-to-2. It...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
In Johnson County recount, it's still a blowout loss for the Kansas anti-abortion amendment
Voters in Kansas’ largest county overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, according to an official recount that wrapped up Saturday. The recount tally still left the measure, which would have opened the door for the Legislature to impose an abortion ban, roundly defeated.
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Secretary of State says vote recount shows no systemic fraud
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released the results Monday of a recount that was conducted for two races and a ballot question from the August 2nd primary election, and he said the results show there is no systemic fraud in the state’s election process. The recounts were requested...
ksal.com
Recount Confirms Johnson Wins GOP Treasurer’s Race
A recount has confirmed that Salina area state representative Steven Johnson has narrowly won the Republican nomination in the Kansas State Treasurer’s race. The farmer from the Assaria area defeated State Senator Caryn Tyson. Johnson will face state Treasurer Lynn Rogers, a Democrat, in the November general election. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit.
KCTV 5
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab announces KS primary election recount results
Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Monday the 2022 Kansas primary election recount results for the House District 118, State Treasurer and Amendment 2 races.
KCTV 5
Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
Sedgwick County finishes abortion ballot recount. Here’s when the results will be known
An election official said there’s no indication a landslide win for abortion rights will be overturned.
Comments / 2