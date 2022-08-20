ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Exploration Place A Summer of Magic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Exploration Place is getting magical...even more so than usual. A Summer of Magic: Harry Potter Dome Theater Experience is continuing this weekend with Deathly Hallows Part 2! Throw around some transfiguration spells, drink some butterbeer, and enjoy the movie this weekend at EP! You can get more info on everything going on at exploration.org/full-events/a-summer-of-magic.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Let’s Smash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Friday...and that means we’re letting loose a little bit on Where’s Shane. We’re headed out to Let’s Smash this morning...to break a few things as we head into the weekend!. Let’s Smash is a ‘Smash House’ that allows you to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

No rain to be found - for now

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As bad as we need the rain in Kansas, chances are at zero throughout the week. While it’s bad news for the drought stress in Kansas, the good news is we expect to stay well below 100 degrees to finish off the month. Average highs are around 90 in late August, and we should be close to that the next several days.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Aug. 22: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in human resources and talent acquisition. MONDAY: Human Resources Manager | Fiber Dynamics Inc | Wichita | $85,000 - $125,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12160108 | Qualifications: •Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources or related field. •Minimum of ten (10) years’ prior human resource experience required, preferably in manufacturing. •Proven working experience as HR Manager/Director. •In-depth knowledge of labor law and HR best practices. | Fiber Dynamics Inc has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
NICKERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Warm again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be warm again Sunday before temperatures climb into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
WICHITA, KS
tornadopix.com

What to expect at Maple Street Pizza

Something New opens Monday, August 22nd, at the former Canai Space at 12111 West Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company It took over the space formerly occupied by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired pizza, they’re looking to add more local restaurants to the Maple and 119 area. We went over to give you a sneak peek of what to expect before they open to the public.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man injured in stabbing north of downtown Wichita

Police were investigating a stabbing incident north of downtown Wichita early Sunday. A 57-year-old man told officers he was standing in front of a motel in the 1200 block of North Broadway around 1 a.m. when a woman approached and stabbed him a number of times with a large knife or possibly a machete. The man went to a motel room and didn’t call police for two hours. He was treated at a hospital.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
KWCH.com

Warming trend this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says temperatures will gradually get warmer into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Structure fire near Harry and Orient

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Quiet start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or a couple of degrees above normal. The week ahead...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS

