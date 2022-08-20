Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Exploration Place A Summer of Magic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Exploration Place is getting magical...even more so than usual. A Summer of Magic: Harry Potter Dome Theater Experience is continuing this weekend with Deathly Hallows Part 2! Throw around some transfiguration spells, drink some butterbeer, and enjoy the movie this weekend at EP! You can get more info on everything going on at exploration.org/full-events/a-summer-of-magic.
New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Let’s Smash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Friday...and that means we’re letting loose a little bit on Where’s Shane. We’re headed out to Let’s Smash this morning...to break a few things as we head into the weekend!. Let’s Smash is a ‘Smash House’ that allows you to...
KWCH.com
No rain to be found - for now
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As bad as we need the rain in Kansas, chances are at zero throughout the week. While it’s bad news for the drought stress in Kansas, the good news is we expect to stay well below 100 degrees to finish off the month. Average highs are around 90 in late August, and we should be close to that the next several days.
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 22: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in human resources and talent acquisition. MONDAY: Human Resources Manager | Fiber Dynamics Inc | Wichita | $85,000 - $125,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12160108 | Qualifications: •Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources or related field. •Minimum of ten (10) years’ prior human resource experience required, preferably in manufacturing. •Proven working experience as HR Manager/Director. •In-depth knowledge of labor law and HR best practices. | Fiber Dynamics Inc has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
KWCH.com
Warm again Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be warm again Sunday before temperatures climb into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
tornadopix.com
What to expect at Maple Street Pizza
Something New opens Monday, August 22nd, at the former Canai Space at 12111 West Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company It took over the space formerly occupied by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired pizza, they’re looking to add more local restaurants to the Maple and 119 area. We went over to give you a sneak peek of what to expect before they open to the public.
kfdi.com
Man injured in stabbing north of downtown Wichita
Police were investigating a stabbing incident north of downtown Wichita early Sunday. A 57-year-old man told officers he was standing in front of a motel in the 1200 block of North Broadway around 1 a.m. when a woman approached and stabbed him a number of times with a large knife or possibly a machete. The man went to a motel room and didn’t call police for two hours. He was treated at a hospital.
KWCH.com
Rising Star Road Trip: Brothers drive historic fall success for Meade High School
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Our Rising Star Road Trip continues farther west, taking us to Meade High School, home of the Buffaloes. Last year Meade was a powerhouse across the board, winning state championships in football, cross country and track and field. Meade High School only has about...
WIBW
Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
KWCH.com
Warming trend this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says temperatures will gradually get warmer into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
KWCH.com
Structure fire near Harry and Orient
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed a structure fire near west Harry Street & Orient boulevard. No injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene.
KWCH.com
Quiet start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or a couple of degrees above normal. The week ahead...
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
