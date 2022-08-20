WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As bad as we need the rain in Kansas, chances are at zero throughout the week. While it’s bad news for the drought stress in Kansas, the good news is we expect to stay well below 100 degrees to finish off the month. Average highs are around 90 in late August, and we should be close to that the next several days.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO