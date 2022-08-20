Read full article on original website
Herbert Holzbauer
3d ago
that's it? deaths occurred. maybe if we made all who participated complicit to murder they would stop this FBI threats? back the blue? by a stab in the back? shame on you and you know who you are!!
Plumb Joy
3d ago
Ridiculous and look at these democrats quick to help the DNCFBI identify people who only were on the property, no destruction or violence. I'll be sure and I hope everyone else to turn in every democrat I happen to see do wrong once we go red. This political war by Dems has to be fought tooth for tooth, enough of this nonsense.
nbc11news.com
Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
Just out of jail, Westminster hoarder arrested again
The neighborhood hoarder who lives at 4245 Barr Lane was arrested by police Monday afternoon on suspicion of trespassing and violation of a protection order.
Pamela Cabriales family against possible plea deal for for accused shooters
Family and community members are calling for justice after learning the Denver DA could offer a plea deal to one of the two people responsible for the death of Pamela Cabriales. She was shot in the head in February of 2021 while stopped at a light on Colfax.A then 14-year-old who is not being named is accused of shooting her. Neshan Johnson, 18, did not pull the trigger but is also accused in her murder.Pamela's family says prosecutors are considering a plea deal that would allow him to serve seven years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System — a deal they say is a disappointment. We learned that while the family has not heard from the state, they are set to meet with the DA on Tuesday.Pamela's brother told us his expectations are low.
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
Trial begins for woman accused in plot to 'kidnap' son from foster family with help from QAnon believers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The trial started Monday for a Parker woman accused of plotting with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy group to kidnap her son from a foster home. Cynthia Abcug, 53, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse-knowingly or recklessly causing injury.
Affidavit: Suspect in Longmont shooting sent gang-related threats
Police reports shine a little light on what led up to a drive-by shooting at a Longmont park over the weekend that hospitalized a 15-year-old boy and killed 13-year-old Zay Rosales.
kiowacountypress.net
Mark Hillman’s Capitol Review - Today Colorado is a mess. Have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today's problems are the predictable result of "progressive" policies adopted during the four-year reign...
Arvada man jailed after aiming ‘rifle’ at security guard
A man from Arvada who drove by a party early Saturday morning while brandishing what appeared to be a rifle is in Weld County Jail this morning and faces one count of felony menacing.
Greeley man arrested in connection with southern Colorado shooting
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a release that a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Rondell Brown, who was arrested at his home Friday evening. He was taken...
2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
cpr.org
Homelessness is growing in Douglas County — and there’s little agreement on how to respond
On a recent weekday afternoon, Douglas County deputy Tammy Bozarth climbed into her black, unmarked Chevy Tahoe and looked over a computer dispatch screen mounted on the dashboard. There was already a call waiting for her: “It appears that there are two subjects and a dog camping out” by a...
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Colorado State Patrol warns of donation scam
Law enforcement impersonation scams are among the top schemes being investigated as scammers continue to seek more opportunities to target victims for financial gain.
Aurora considers mandatory jail sentence for theft over $300
(Aurora, Colo.) If you steal something in Aurora, you’re going to jail. That’s how councilmember Danielle Jurinsky wants it. She is introducing legislation at the City Council meeting Monday that would set minimum jail times for people who steal vehicles and items over $300.
Former Denver Health paramedic charged with stealing fentanyl, sources say
A former Denver Health paramedic is accused of stealing large quantities of fentanyl vials over a three-year period, sources tell Denver7 Investigates.
How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in Colorado?
Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
Colorado election chief Jena Griswold's uses taxpayer dollars for ads that boost her image
As she seeks re-election, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is spending more than $1 million in taxpayer dollars on statewide TV commercials to boost her image.Why it matters: The money comes from an account that covers the cost of election equipment and software upgrades — a move that is generating questions and criticism.County clerks — the elected officials who administer elections in Colorado — wanted to spend the money on improving voting access, but they say they were rebuffed. What's happening: The commercial in question features Griswold and her Republican predecessor, Wayne Williams, asking voters to "be alert" about...
DougCo commissioners don't want more commissioners
L-R: Douglas County commissioners George Teal, Lora Thomas and Abe Laydon. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 20, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — "The last thing Douglas County needs is more county commissioners."
19-year-old arrested in deadly Longmont drive-by shooting
A man has been charged in connection to the Saturday afternoon drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead.
