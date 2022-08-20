ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Herbert Holzbauer
3d ago

that's it? deaths occurred. maybe if we made all who participated complicit to murder they would stop this FBI threats? back the blue? by a stab in the back? shame on you and you know who you are!!

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Ridiculous and look at these democrats quick to help the DNCFBI identify people who only were on the property, no destruction or violence. I'll be sure and I hope everyone else to turn in every democrat I happen to see do wrong once we go red. This political war by Dems has to be fought tooth for tooth, enough of this nonsense.

nbc11news.com

Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pamela Cabriales family against possible plea deal for for accused shooters

Family and community members are calling for justice after learning the Denver DA could offer a plea deal to one of the two people responsible for the death of Pamela Cabriales. She was shot in the head in February of 2021 while stopped at a light on Colfax.A then 14-year-old who is not being named is accused of shooting her. Neshan Johnson, 18, did not pull the trigger but is also accused in her murder.Pamela's family says prosecutors are considering a plea deal that would allow him to serve seven years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System — a deal they say is a disappointment. We learned that while the family has not heard from the state, they are set to meet with the DA on Tuesday.Pamela's brother told us his expectations are low. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls

BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
BOULDER, CO
WTRF- 7News

2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects

The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
K99

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in Colorado?

Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado election chief Jena Griswold's uses taxpayer dollars for ads that boost her image

As she seeks re-election, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is spending more than $1 million in taxpayer dollars on statewide TV commercials to boost her image.Why it matters: The money comes from an account that covers the cost of election equipment and software upgrades — a move that is generating questions and criticism.County clerks — the elected officials who administer elections in Colorado — wanted to spend the money on improving voting access, but they say they were rebuffed. What's happening: The commercial in question features Griswold and her Republican predecessor, Wayne Williams, asking voters to "be alert" about...
COLORADO STATE

