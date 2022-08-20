Family and community members are calling for justice after learning the Denver DA could offer a plea deal to one of the two people responsible for the death of Pamela Cabriales. She was shot in the head in February of 2021 while stopped at a light on Colfax.A then 14-year-old who is not being named is accused of shooting her. Neshan Johnson, 18, did not pull the trigger but is also accused in her murder.Pamela's family says prosecutors are considering a plea deal that would allow him to serve seven years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System — a deal they say is a disappointment. We learned that while the family has not heard from the state, they are set to meet with the DA on Tuesday.Pamela's brother told us his expectations are low.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO